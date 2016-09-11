Poems
A kinder gentler trumpet voluntary?
By Joseph Connolly
real regret? did he give back the Purple Heart?
apologize to Mr. and Mrs. Khan for what he
described as a “vicious attack” on their part
decide to let babies cry while he is speaking
stop kicking brown skinned people wearing
t – shirts supporting him out of his rallies
absolutely refuse to ever use these NON
PRESIDENTIAL phrases again, “big loser”
“I’d like to punch him in the face.” “ knock
the crap out of him.” and refrain from constantly
repeating words and phrases in his stump speeches.
its to the point it sounds like his vinyl record got stuck
or a tape loop in his memory bank is malfunctioning;
“extreme,extreme; I am what I am; I regret it and I regret it”
Self annointed ‘puffed airhead king’
By Joseph Connolly
well we have puffed corn, puffed wheat, and puffed rice
Burger King, Boudin King, Billie Jean and Donald King
wouldn’t a thrice married ‘Puffed Airhead King’ be nice
D.T. stylish orange yellow popcorn hair and lots of bling
Beware! he’s a bigot, he’s a bully, he’s belligerent at best
“a walking contradiction” and dangerous when he Tweets
he gives the slightest form of criticism absolutely no rest
sounds like a robo call with his constant one liner repeats
this privileged panderer is constantly changing his position
bad mouthing Sen.McCain, dead vets, families of war heroes
can’t seem to make a thoughtful temperamental transition
winding up with grandiose guffaws as political party zeroes
of this bombastic jerk ball candidate not enough has been said
“I Alone Can Do It” crowned himself ‘King Puffed Air Head’
Joseph “Pepe Batbon” Connolly is a retired CNMI PSS teacher who taught English on Tinian and Saipan from 1984 to 2014. He currently enjoys studying cosmology, Asian poetry, and life on Tinian.