A kinder gentler trumpet voluntary?

By Joseph Connolly

real regret? did he give back the Purple Heart?

apologize to Mr. and Mrs. Khan for what he

described as a “vicious attack” on their part

decide to let babies cry while he is speaking

stop kicking brown skinned people wearing

t – shirts supporting him out of his rallies

absolutely refuse to ever use these NON

PRESIDENTIAL phrases again, “big loser”

“I’d like to punch him in the face.” “ knock

the crap out of him.” and refrain from constantly

repeating words and phrases in his stump speeches.

its to the point it sounds like his vinyl record got stuck

or a tape loop in his memory bank is malfunctioning;

“extreme,extreme; I am what I am; I regret it and I regret it”

Self annointed ‘puffed airhead king’

well we have puffed corn, puffed wheat, and puffed rice

Burger King, Boudin King, Billie Jean and Donald King

wouldn’t a thrice married ‘Puffed Airhead King’ be nice

D.T. stylish orange yellow popcorn hair and lots of bling

Beware! he’s a bigot, he’s a bully, he’s belligerent at best

“a walking contradiction” and dangerous when he Tweets

he gives the slightest form of criticism absolutely no rest

sounds like a robo call with his constant one liner repeats

this privileged panderer is constantly changing his position

bad mouthing Sen.McCain, dead vets, families of war heroes

can’t seem to make a thoughtful temperamental transition

winding up with grandiose guffaws as political party zeroes

of this bombastic jerk ball candidate not enough has been said

“I Alone Can Do It” crowned himself ‘King Puffed Air Head’

Joseph “Pepe Batbon” Connolly is a retired CNMI PSS teacher who taught English on Tinian and Saipan from 1984 to 2014. He currently enjoys studying cosmology, Asian poetry, and life on Tinian.