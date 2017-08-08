Police arrest another alleged IPI copper wire thief

By
|
Posted on Aug 08 2017

Tag: , , ,

Police arrested in Upper Miha, Garapan a 34-year-old man, who was tagged as the third suspect in the theft of 39 feet of copper wire from the Imperial Pacific International Ltd. compound in Lower Base.

John D. Sellem was taken before the Superior Court yesterday for bail hearing on charges of theft and conspiracy.

Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho maintained the $20,000 cash bail that Associate Judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio imposed in issuing the arrest warrant for Sellem.

Preliminary hearing will be on Aug. 14 at 9am.

A private counsel will be appointed for Sellem. Assistant attorney general Heather Barcinas appeared for the government.

According to police, Mario O. Sablan and Frank T. Pangelinan were first arrested last July 2.

Sablan allegedly identified Sellem as their companion who managed to run away when they stole copper wire at the IPI compound last May 3.

Sablan allegedly told police that he met with Sellem in Garapan on May 3. The two men proceeded to U-Luck Poker in Garapan, where they met Pangelinan.

After the three smoked “ice” provided by Pangelinan, they proceeded to the IPI compound in Lower Base to steal copper wire. It was Sellem who allegedly directed them to the compound.

An IPI employee saw the three suspects stealing copper wire worth $1,018. The employee flagged down two police officers who happened to be heading to the area.

As a result, Sablan and Pangelinan were arrested at the scene. Sellem allegedly managed to run away.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

NMA releases sked for last quarter

Posted On Aug 03 2017
, By
4

IPI deadline extended to 2023

Posted On Aug 02 2017
, By
0

CNMI rugby team off to Guam

Posted On Aug 02 2017
, By
1

IPI helps Kagman High clean up school

Posted On Jul 28 2017
, By
  • Rehmdla

    Mugshot?

  • AFriend918

    Bunch of losers

  • Daniel Durkin

    Since Kanat Tabla shooting range now refuses to sell ammo to locals and essentially is sending a message to locals that they would rather cater to tourists, I urge all gun owners to call Honorable Governor Ralph Deleon Guerrero Torres to veto SB 20-14. Kanat Tabla’s discriminatory practices must be addressed. Law-abiding, legal gun owners who wish to practice at the only shooting range on Saipan are being treated as second class citizens. Shameful! NRA NRA!!!

  • Tradesman

    He will walk

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

August 2017

TAGA Sports

July - September 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Aug. 8, 2017

Posted On Aug 08 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Aug. 7, 2017

Posted On Aug 07 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Aug. 4, 2017

Posted On Aug 04 2017

Life and Style

Destino Peru: SIS is back at it again

Posted On Aug 03 2017

Marianas Film Festival launch brings global attention

Posted On Jul 06 2017

IPI’s ‘School Pride Project’ begins as schools go on break

Posted On Jun 23 2017

Environment

MINA Green Gala tickets now on sale

Posted On Jul 31 2017

DFW highlights climate change scoping and program dev’t

Posted On Jul 27 2017

MINA struggles with budget cut

Posted On Jul 20 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

CAMPUS BRIEFS – AUGUST 9, 2017

Posted On Aug 09 2017

MCS revives band program

Posted On Aug 08 2017

Research: Nutrition information, food demo affect eating habits of children

Posted On Aug 08 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

Festival of Cultures to feature games

Posted On Aug 07 2017

Rota gearing up for coconut Festival on Sept. 11-16

Posted On Aug 07 2017

Instagrammers tout healing in the Marianas

Posted On Jul 24 2017

Weather Forecast

August 9, 2017, 3:45 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
31°C
real feel: 45°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 69%
wind speed: 1 m/s W
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 9
sunrise: 6:01 AM
sunset: 6:44 PM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune