Power of ‘We The People’

In a democracy, the most powerful is “we the people.” There’s nothing else beyond the “will” of the people. The issue emerged when former senator David Cing disagreed with attempts by the gaming commission to litigate certain issues in the Tinian Gaming law.

So you don’t confuse the issue, you begin by reading the initiative approved by a majority of voters on Tinian. The only other people who could change the casino law is, yes, the will of “we the people.” The fact that the people took the issue into their hands (lacking trust in their legislative representatives) is a tale that their collective voice is the only vehicle to changing the fundamental casino law it approved.

To brave litigating an issue that would fundamentally shift the intent of what the people approved would be a blatant violation of what’s now law. I venture to say the court would say go back to the people and seek for their consent. Their will is the ultimate power in a democracy.

Obviously, if you think certain changes may be worth the effort then begin another initiative that addresses constructive concerns you may wish to see changed. You can’t alter the fundamental expression of the people in the initiative it approved in a plebiscite.

Done, none, gone!

Magoo has been studying the performance records of declared candidates (incumbent and newcomers). He puts a name on a sheet of paper, draws a line down the middle and places work “done,” “none,” career “gone!”

Most of the incumbents have nothing to show per Magoo’s findings. He complains that he’s never seen such dismally humiliating record of failure! “And when you ask them for answers “dey look de odda way.” Well, was he expecting rhyme and reason to engage in some healthy discussion on issues with Da Boysis on the hill?

Regurgitation: Because of the obvious lack of relevant issues to present with credibility, the fractious republicans are into regurgitation: bringing up swallowed food to chew once more like cows in a pasture at night. It includes the establishment of new political status commission and abolition of DPL. I would address these issues later in greater detail.

Like my Uncle Rudy insisted, Mr. Incumbent, please show us your accomplishments. Now if you’re a brave newcomer, share with us your academic and professional credentials that factually prepared you to do policymaking work. At least give us a clue what’s up your sleeves!

Yes, I have been critical of the elected elite for legitimate reasons. Uppermost is the fact that for every year of negligence, you force the livelihood of families in the villages three years back. Eh, did you get this braddah? So far the toxic republican prized trophy is about sixty years in arrears! Halo? Your abysmal performance and sterling record of failure are fodder for comedy, nothing else!

Clueless: Listening to spouts of politicians on any given issue presents opportunities to tell if he or she is conversant of issues under discussion.

The poised employ thoughtful answers and expresses views with a sense of humility. The eggheads are quite quick firing their guns through their holsters. Desperation!

An educated viewpoint is what voters yearn to hear from legislators braving articulating issues if at all. I’m not interested in disoriented spouts where we begin quizzing: And we’re placing our future at their feet? Let’s see you engage in educated discussion what’s the single most vital issue that has forced suffering among villagers. And, what have you done to mitigate the village hardship?

Don’t born…Simple folks are tired of the re-election scheme fostered almost instantly by shallow politicians after an election—resetting for re-election. And so there emerges real time questions from the voters this time around. Why is this raw reaction from villagers?

The poor folks had to put up with a myriad of costs going up on all corners while family pocketbooks remain the same for over 20 years. And you have the gall to ask for re-election? Is your sterling “Do-Nothing” performance a reason to re-elect you? You have nothing to show for yourself and you want our votes once again? Eh, like my friend Magoo said, “I don’t born yesterday, braddah!”

The chorus is often heard throughout the villages with the simple folks saying, “No Mas.” How interesting though the deftly deaf incumbents who don’t seem to hear the voice of their people. Is there a reason for this?

Yes! They’ve kept their distance and raw detachment on issues that matter to the people they’ve ignored over the last year and-a-half or so. One more “biba” isn’t going to cut it either. But tons of “biliba’ are coming your way!

Issues ignored: Understandably, candidates who are clueless of relevant issues adversely affecting the villagers aren’t about to volunteer exposure in order to face the music, so to speak. They’re in shadows and the dark side of canopies at night where they hide to see if there’s any inclement weather. But let’s be frank about it, yeah?

The toxic republican performance failed family pocketbooks for over 20 years now. Or did you lift a finger to improve the depressed NMI economy that would have lifted all boats? Did you say “yes?” Louder, please? Could you name one specific action you took other than to amend the laws so you could also amass high paying jobs at Best Sunshine as a back-up when relegated by the voters? Nothing could be further from the truth!

Civics Course:

Lesson I: We elected Republicans to help improve our livelihood.

They’ve failed!

Lesson II: End of Lesson! No Mas!