A prayer for the MV Luta

The cause of the MV Luta that ended in a well-orchestrated and playful robbery that parted the CNMI people with their money is a travesty in our government that sounds the echo of a potion lurking with passive onlookers. This revealed more about the reality inherent in the power of the principals to say “no” but failed. Irrational contradicting action in public policy deal is the negative voice of reasons to doing the “right” thing. In other words, saying “no” to performing and achieving a public good lured by corruptible and corrupted action intended by elected and appointed government officials should be the norm and the only access to good government that matters. The negative voice of reason hails when our elected and appointed elites in government actually committed a wrong with absolved desire and contradiction that favor irrational thoughts which fumbles on the rule of law or moral consideration. Alternatively, it is the same as saying: now you are right because you are wrong; or, now you are wrong because you are right. Our elders may have used sarcasm in, “dinanchi hao, sa gof lachi hao”; or, “lachi hao, sa gof dinanchi hao.” Nonetheless, it is the contradiction that gives credence to the concept of “nothing is more real than nothing”.

The drum’s decibel that makes the noise echoing corruption in government is a personal doing acted upon by a conscious mind. A thought comes from a human person and gives reality its consequential outcome, and it must have been influenced by all things perceived by the person. The MV Luta is as real as the $400,000 that connects to it. The taxpayers or electorates of the CNMI government could not have any conceptual appreciation to what took place before the cause became known and erupted as an issue of corruption. Any taxpayer could not be blamed for sequestering what is MV Luta and the $400,000 belonging to the taxpayers under a sanctioned fiduciary control by its elected and appointed offices within the CNMI government. Hence, the rule of law makes it a real test when it is impartially and faithfully applied and justified, if what follows a just and complete thinking. When the rule of law is set aside, it is nothing that matters because the law was meaningless or absent as if it does not have effect. On the other hand, the person who is corrupted and acts out his corruptible deeds falls in the snare of immorality. The foundation of immoral acts gives credence to the thing right or wrong. When the rule of law fails to commit a person to pacing and performing what is lawful, the act itself is wrong, and when it is wrong it is immoral. Thus, when morality seals and cemented in a belief of a being greater than man, the wisdom in man could not take precedence. When such undertaking of rationalism that places the person in greater position than God, it is wrong. The person is nothing. The act is nothing, where MV Luta is concerned it is nothing. The MV Luta and Victor Hocog are nothing on moral and rule of law principles and social practices that established cleanness and order.

The familiar norm of submission of our personal existence came about in this contract of obligation to the being that shapes our persona in what we are as a person. Each of us prays and talks to God the following for good reasons and wisdom:

Our Father who art in heaven, hollowed be thy name. Thy kingdom come, thy will be done in earth, as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread, and forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil: for thine is the kingdom, and the power, and the glory, forever and ever. Amen. —Matthew 6:9-13.

Each of us also seeks the advance before committing the immoral act by reaching out to living the moral ways. We dare to say:

Hail Mary, full of grace. The Lord is with thee. Blessed art thou amongst women, and blessed is the fruit of thy womb, Jesus. Holy Mary, Mother of God, pray for us sinners, now and at the hour of our death. Amen. Santa Maria, Nanan Yuus, tayuyute ham ni man “ga” isao. Or, we say: Santa Maria, Nanan Yuus, tayuyute ham in man i’isao. We personally fight immorality when these prayers or talk to your God has perpetual meaning and commitment. When the corruption gives more meaning, the person is nothing because the act and the action leave an empty vessel for the good of moral life.

The word “nothing” is nada in Spanish. The chamorro word for nothing is “taya,” and coincidentally it is “hokok.” The nothing in the MV Luta and Victor Hocok nexus is parallel to the principles of morality being illustrated here. The principal here being illustrated shifted his thoughts and answers by shielding himself in his own interior monologue. Everything here involves the backbone and background of who Mr. Victor Hocok is and always will be. He is his own ways of “thine” self and autonomous only to and thy himself. His construct of what the things around himself is his own making. And, putting all what his senses pursue and make up are all contingent views to the perception of things that matters. In reality the “autonomous perceptual construct” string in a person is that which is what the person represent as the castle of his own being and persona. We as taxpayers, do not owe apology or any little dispensation to what connected the $400,000 and MV Luta. It was all concocted by a sound thinking representative of the CNMI people that prompted more dashing away what is moral and lawfully proper and succinct to the good of the CNMI under the guise of clean and order society.

When the turning off of the light became the cause, rule of law and moral standing became nothing. One sleeps away something in rule of law and moral principles. The joy in the dream solitude makes the real thing disappear only until the next waking day where cleanness and orderliness could have another chance of clean and order try and error. But it became a time where it is lived and never felt as the principal actually saying all was “hokok” y pues “hokok” y “hokok” y “hokok” y pues “hokok.”

It turns more so like this. Our hokok, who are in hokok, hokok be thy name thy kingdom hokok thy will be hokok as it is hokok. Give us this hokok our daily hokok and hokok us our daily hokok as we hokok our hokok and hokok us not into hokok but deliver us from hokok; pues hokok. It sounds much more generic, but we surely in the absence of moral cleanliness and order that what more of nothing could not slip past the disregard of the demonic percussion in an immoral deed. If followers are guided by leaders leaching from moral considerations, we inviting by saying: Hail hokok, full of hokok, hokok is with thee….

If we could not appreciate lining our thoughts in some strict and useful enlightenment such as what we cultured by the church, our people will never dismiss out of hand the kind of immoral acts connecting MV Luta and Mr. Victor Hocog. We must not forget that this principal sits in an office that belongs to the CNMI people, and that is the people’s Governor Office. Nothing dismisses the rule of law and moral principles when they do not send harm now and the future to the electorates and the CNMI people.

Francisco R. Agulto

Kanat Tabla