Presentations on ancient history next week

Posted on Oct 04 2016

The Northern Marianas Humanities Council invites the public to attend presentations by visiting archaeologists Drs. Peter Bellwood, Mike T. Carson, and Hsiao-chun Hung at 6pm on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the American Memorial Park’s Visitor Center Theater.

Carson and Hung will talk about their most recent archaeological investigations at Laulau Bay and other early settlement sites in the Mariana Islands.

Carson is an associate professor of Archaeology at the Micronesian Area Research Center, University of Guam. Hung is a senior research fellow in the Department of Archaeology and Natural History at the Australian National University.

Their research has concentrated on the initial settlement of the Marianas, which commenced at least 3,500 years ago. Archaeological excavations continue to reveal more about what people were doing and what kind of lifestyle they maintained at Laulau and other early settlement sites in the Mariana Islands.

Bellwood, emeritus professor of the School of Archaeology and Anthropology at the Australian National University, will share his thoughts about the oldest sites in the Mariana Islands in relation to the larger picture of archaeology in the Asian-Pacific region.

His research over the past four decades has shaped much of what we know about ancient life and culture in Southeast Asia and Pacific Oceania, and demonstrates the value of joining archaeology with language, biology and other disciplines to better document and interpret life in ancient times.

Among Bellwood’s best known publications are First Farmers (2005, Blackwell), First Migrants (2013 Wiley-Blackwell), Prehistory of the Indo-Malay Archipelago (1997, University of Hawaii Press), and Man’s Conquest of the Pacific (1979, Oxford University Press).

Following their presentations, Bellwood, Carson and Hung will field questions from the audience.

This event is sponsored by the Northern Marianas Humanities Council as a part of its ongoing community lecture series. It is free of charge and open to the public.

For more information about this upcoming event, call council staff at 235-4785.

