WITH STOREOWNERS’ HELP, INTRODUCTION OF M/V LUTA

‘Prices of commodities on Rota go down’

By
|
Posted on Oct 12 2016

Tag: , , ,
The controversial cargo ship M/V Luta is docked at the West Marina on Rota last Saturday. According to Rota Mayor Efraim M. Atalig, the introduction of the cargo ship has helped the prices of commodities on island go down. (Ferdie de la Torre)

The controversial cargo ship M/V Luta is docked at the West Marina on Rota last Saturday. According to Rota Mayor Efraim M. Atalig, the introduction of the cargo ship has helped the prices of commodities on island go down. (Ferdie de la Torre)

ROTA—The prices of commodities on Rota used to be 30 to 35 percent higher compared to Saipan, but with storeowners’ help and the introduction of cargo ship M/V Luta, it is now only 25 percent higher, according to Rota Mayor Efraim M. Atalig.

In an interview, Atalig said the storeowners themselves realized that they need to help people of the island by lowering their prices.

In addition to that, Atalig said, the operation of M/V Luta has helped bring prices down.

“So it works between the merchants and the shipping company. I believe between these two working partners, we will be able to bring the prices down further,” the mayor pointed out.

Contrary to misconception that M/V Luta is just sitting idle on Rota, Atalig said it is very active, bringing in commodities, canned goods, cars, and equipment to the island.

As a matter of fact, the mayor said, M/V Luta had just docked on Friday from Guam.

Before the cargo boat went to Guam, it came from Saipan, bringing in commodities, containers, cars, and equipment, he said.

Two weeks ago, Atalig said, M/V Luta brought in five types of heavy equipment for the Rota municipality out of Guam. He said the equipment included a grader, dump trucks, flat beds, and a tractor. Although not new, Atalig assured that they are in very good condition, coming from military surpluses.

Atalig said every shipment that comes either from Guam or Tinian also brings in vehicles for residents.

On the M/V Luta controversy, Atalig urged people to just focus on “moving forward.”

The mayor cited recent newspaper articles quoting the Office of the Attorney General’s assertion that Lt. Gov. Victor B. Hocog did nothing wrong over the transfer of $400,000 in government funds to Luta Mermaid LLC, which owns M/V Luta, as he was only involved as then-Rota senator over the passage of a resolution, which is not an appropriations bill.

“Perhaps maybe it’s a political thing. Whether it’s political or not, the point is we have to embrace it because it’s here for our people. If it’s doing something wrong, of course we would stop,” Atalig said.

The mayor said he is very glad that M/V Luta is here. “It’s helping. We have weekly cargo service now,” he said.

Last May, former Department of Public Lands secretary John DelRosario filed a taxpayer’s lawsuit against Hocog and Finance Secretary Larrisa Larson over the alleged adoption of a Rota Legislative Delegation Resolution 19-3 without public notice that purportedly authorized payment of $400,000 to Luta Mermaid LLC, a private company owned by Hocog’s relatives.

DelRosario is suing Hocog and Larson for breach of fiduciary duties, and expenditure of public funds for an improper purpose. In addition, Hocog is being sued for violation of the Open Government Act.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

Rota council chair works to turn this to his advantage

Posted On Oct 12 2016
, By

Man wins $5,000 on his birthday

Posted On Oct 12 2016
, By

Govt said to be finalizing public transport system for Saipan

Posted On Oct 12 2016
, By

Remembering the past

Posted On Oct 11 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

October 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Oct. 7, 2016

Posted On Oct 07 2016

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Oct. 5, 2016

Posted On Oct 05 2016

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Oct. 4, 2016

Posted On Oct 04 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

October 11, 2016, 8:41 PM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 1 m/s E
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:08 PM
sunset: 7:59 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune