Probable cause found to charge 2 men in Marpi robbery

The Superior Court found probable cause yesterday to warrant the filing of charges against two suspects in the robbery of three female tourists along Banzai Cliff Road in Marpi.

At a preliminary hearing, Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho found probable cause to believe that the crimes of robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, and disturbing the peace were committed and that Alvin Iguel Blas and Jazzy Kulas Rosokow may have committed the offenses.

Assistant attorney general Heather Barcinas called to the witness stand police detective Jackson Davis, the officer in charge of the case.

Assistant public defender Nancy Dominski served as counsel for Blas, while Rene C. Holmes appeared as court-appointed counsel for Rosokow.

Arraignment will be on June 5, 2017.

After the hearing, Camacho remanded Blas and Rosokow into the custody of the Department of Corrections.

A $20,000 and $100,000 cash bail were imposed on Blas and Rosokow, respectively.

Blas, 28, a bakery employee, was first arrested a few hours after the robbery that occurred in the afternoon of May 14. A video taken during the incident by another tourist led to the identification of the suspects’ getaway car and Blas.

Police said that Blas confessed, which resulted in the arrest of Rosokow last May 22.

Police said it was Blas who grabbed the backpack of a female tourist and ran to a white rental Hyundai Accent. During the struggle, the car dragged her, causing minor injuries.

Police said that, according to Blas, it was the 39-year-old Rosokow who was the driver and planned the robbery. Rosokow is Blas’ brother-in-law.

Rosokow is a beach volleyball player who works as a tour guide.

MD: The Superior Court found yesterday probable cause to warrant the filing of charges against the two suspects in the robbery of three tourists along Banzai Cliff Road