Probable cause found to charge 2 men in Marpi robbery

By
|
Posted on May 26 2017

Tag: , , ,

The Superior Court found probable cause yesterday to warrant the filing of charges against two suspects in the robbery of three female tourists along Banzai Cliff Road in Marpi.

At a preliminary hearing, Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho found probable cause to believe that the crimes of robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, and disturbing the peace were committed and that Alvin Iguel Blas and Jazzy Kulas Rosokow may have committed the offenses.

Assistant attorney general Heather Barcinas called to the witness stand police detective Jackson Davis, the officer in charge of the case.

Assistant public defender Nancy Dominski served as counsel for Blas, while Rene C. Holmes appeared as court-appointed counsel for Rosokow.

Arraignment will be on June 5, 2017.

After the hearing, Camacho remanded Blas and Rosokow into the custody of the Department of Corrections.

A $20,000 and $100,000 cash bail were imposed on Blas and Rosokow, respectively.

Blas, 28, a bakery employee, was first arrested a few hours after the robbery that occurred in the afternoon of May 14. A video taken during the incident by another tourist led to the identification of the suspects’ getaway car and Blas.

Police said that Blas confessed, which resulted in the arrest of Rosokow last May 22.

Police said it was Blas who grabbed the backpack of a female tourist and ran to a white rental Hyundai Accent. During the struggle, the car dragged her, causing minor injuries.

Police said that, according to Blas, it was the 39-year-old Rosokow who was the driver and planned the robbery. Rosokow is Blas’ brother-in-law.

Rosokow is a beach volleyball player who works as a tour guide.

MD: The Superior Court found yesterday probable cause to warrant the filing of charges against the two suspects in the robbery of three tourists along Banzai Cliff Road

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

Probable cause found to charge 2 men in Marpi robbery

Posted On May 26 2017
, By

Security tips for wireless connections, bluetooth, and passwords

Posted On May 25 2017
, By

‘Tour guide planned Marpi robbery’

Posted On May 23 2017
, By

Alleged driver in Marpi rob arrested

Posted On May 22 2017
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

May 2017

TAGA Sports

April - June 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - May 26, 2017

Posted On May 26 2017

Community Briefs - May 24, 2017

Posted On May 24 2017

Community Briefs - May 23, 2017

Posted On May 23 2017

Life and Style

Bridge Capital donates $5K to Tournament of Champions

Posted On May 08 2017

SandCastle donates deluxe tickets for Hyatt golf classic raffle prizes

Posted On Apr 10 2017

Asiana donates round-trip ticket to Europe for Hyatt golf tourney

Posted On Apr 10 2017

Environment

SPREP to hold workshop at PIEC

Posted On May 12 2017

Environment conference registration now open

Posted On May 10 2017

April is Environmental Awareness Month

Posted On Mar 30 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

Francisco M. Sablan Middle School promotes 101

Posted On May 25 2017

KHS’ last class of the ’90s graduate

Posted On May 25 2017

65 hurdle AHLEI hospitality training course

Posted On May 25 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

May is Guam Tourism Month

Posted On May 15 2017

Arriving passengers get free airport WiFi

Posted On May 10 2017

Globetrotting high schooler named Marianas intern

Posted On May 05 2017

Weather Forecast

May 25, 2017, 9:50 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 74%
wind speed: 3 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 7:46 PM
sunset: 8:41 AM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune