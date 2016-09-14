Probable cause found against Rota retiree accused of sexual abuse

By
|
Posted on Sep 14 2016

Tag: ,

Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho yesterday found probable cause to charge 63-year-old retiree Manases Masga Manglona Sr. over allegations that he sexually abused a 12-year-old girl on several occasions on Rota.

At a preliminary hearing, Camacho found probable cause to believe that the crimes of two counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree and one count of disturbing the peace were committed and that Manglona may have committed such offenses.

Camacho ordered the defendant to answer the charges.

The judge dismissed the charge of assault and battery. He said assault and battery is a lesser included offense of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree.

It means that it is not necessary to charge assault and battery as such offense is already included in the sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree charge.

Assistant attorney general Shannon Foley, counsel for the government, called to the witness stand Rota Police Detective Shaw Clay DLC. Taisacan.

Assistant public defender Tillman Clark appeared as counsel for Manglona.

Arraignment will be on Sept. 26 at 9am.

Taisacan stated in his report that Department of Public Safety Central received a call last Sept. 6 from a principal of a school on Rota about a sexual abuse of a minor case.

Taisacan said investigation showed that the girl confessed to a teacher that Manglona has been sexually abusing her and that she wants it to stop.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

Another sexual abuse of a minor case on Rota

Posted On Sep 09 2016
, By

‘Grandpa Ping’ gets similar 60-year prison term

Posted On Sep 08 2016
, By

Registered sex offender gets 10 years in prison for sexually abusing girl

Posted On Sep 07 2016
, By

Ex-convict gets 1 year in prison for stealing car and violating probation

Posted On Sep 06 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

September 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Sept. 9, 2016

Posted On Sep 09 2016

Community Briefs - September 7, 2016

Posted On Sep 07 2016

Community Briefs - Sept. 6, 2016

Posted On Sep 06 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 13, 2016, 9:15 PM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 2 m/s N
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:05 PM
sunset: 8:20 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune