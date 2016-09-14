Probable cause found against Rota retiree accused of sexual abuse

Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho yesterday found probable cause to charge 63-year-old retiree Manases Masga Manglona Sr. over allegations that he sexually abused a 12-year-old girl on several occasions on Rota.

At a preliminary hearing, Camacho found probable cause to believe that the crimes of two counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree and one count of disturbing the peace were committed and that Manglona may have committed such offenses.

Camacho ordered the defendant to answer the charges.

The judge dismissed the charge of assault and battery. He said assault and battery is a lesser included offense of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree.

It means that it is not necessary to charge assault and battery as such offense is already included in the sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree charge.

Assistant attorney general Shannon Foley, counsel for the government, called to the witness stand Rota Police Detective Shaw Clay DLC. Taisacan.

Assistant public defender Tillman Clark appeared as counsel for Manglona.

Arraignment will be on Sept. 26 at 9am.

Taisacan stated in his report that Department of Public Safety Central received a call last Sept. 6 from a principal of a school on Rota about a sexual abuse of a minor case.

Taisacan said investigation showed that the girl confessed to a teacher that Manglona has been sexually abusing her and that she wants it to stop.