Probationer admits using ‘ice,’ says friends offered drugs

Jesse Juan Teigita Dowai, a man on federal probation for pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit visa fraud and to defraud the U.S. government in connection with his fake marriage to a Chinese national, was tested positive for using methamphetamine and admitted that some friends offered him the drugs while at a beach.

The U.S. Probation Office on Wednesday asked the U.S. District Court for the NMI to issue summons to Dowai and asked him to explain why his probation should not be revoked. The court granted the request yesterday.

U.S. Probation Officer Gregory F. Arriola stated in his report that on Dec. 15, 2014, an informational report was filed with the court after Dowai admitted using “ice” on Aug. 31, 2014 and Oct. 6, 2014, marijuana on Oct. 6, 2014, and consumed alcohol on Nov. 18, 2014.

Arriola said that on June 22, 2016, the defendant was subjected to a drug test and the result was presumptive positive for “ice” use.

Arriola said Dowai denied using any illicit drugs and the urine sample was sent to the National Laboratory for confirmation testing.

On July 3, 2016, the laboratory report was received which revealed a positive result for methamphetamine and amphetamine.

On July 8, 2016, Dowai reported to the U.S. Probation Office for a noncompliance meeting, in which he explained he used “ice” on June 21, 2016 due to personal stressors.

As a result, Arriola said, the defendant was regressed to phase 1 of the drug-testing program and also returned to substance abuse treatment at a rate of three group sessions per month.

On July 12, 2016, Dowai was subjected to a drug test, which was presumptive positive for “ice” use.

Arriola said that on July 13, 2016 during a noncompliance meeting, Dowai explained that he was offered “ice” while at a beach with some friends.

Arriola said Dowai stated he thought he could smoke the drug “for the last time” because he did not think he would be tested the following day.

As a result, the defendant’s treatment program regimen was modified to include two additional individual counseling sessions per month.

On supervision compliance, Arriola said, Dowai is compliant with his substance abuse treatment program requirements. He paid his $100 special assessment fee and submitted to DNA collection.

In June 2014, U.S. District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona sentenced Dowai to three years of probation, perform 50 hours of community work service, and participate in a substance abuse treatment program.