Probationer tested positive again for ‘ice’ use, blames family members for offering drugs

Federal probationer Roque Sablan Norita was allegedly tested positive again for using methamphetamine or “ice” and blamed family members for offering the illegal drugs.

U.S. Probation Officer Gregory F. Arriola yesterday requested the U.S. District Court for the NMI to summon Norita to appear in court and explain why his term of supervised release should not be revoked.

Arriola said the defendant admitted using “ice” on July 7, 2016 and failed to report to the U.S. Probation Office as instructed on July 22 and Aug. 2, 2016.

Arriola said Norita also failed to submit his August 2016 monthly supervision report in a timely manner.

The probation officer said at first Norita denied using “ice” but when presented with the laboratory results, he admitted that he used “ice” on July 17, 2016.

Arriola said Norita explained that he was around family members who were using “ice,” and that he smoked it when offered to him.

On compliance, Arriola said the defendant submitted to the collection of DNA, paid his $100 special assessment fee, and continues to participate in substance abuse counseling and testing.

In July 2010, the federal court slapped Norita with a 30-month jail term for his conviction of trafficking methamphetamine or “ice” and illegal possession of guns.

Norita was placed on six years of supervised release after completing his sentence. He began his supervised release on Nov. 21, 2011.

On July 26, 2012, the U.S. Probation Office submitted to the court an informational report because the defendant admitted to using “ice.”

In July 2013, the U.S. Probation Office moved to revoke defendant’s supervised release for positive drug tests for “ice” on two separate occasions.

In August 2013, Norita admitted to the allegations that he used “ice” again and apologized to the court, prosecution, and U.S. Probation Office. Manglona then denied the U.S. Probation’s Office petition to revoke Norita’s probation because he was employed.

She, however, warned the defendant that he would be subject to immediate detention should he violate his supervised release conditions again.

In October 2013, the U.S. Probation Office moved to revoke the supervised release after Norita admitted to using “ice.” The court then revoked his supervised release term for 30 days, followed by a 71-month term of supervised release in one case and a 35-month term of supervised release in the other case.

In November 2014, the court modified the supervised release conditions to include a three-month term of home detention as a result of admission to using “ice” on two separate occasions and for failing to report for drug tests on two occasions.

In December 2014, the U.S. Probation moved to revoke defendant’s supervised release for using “ice” on three occasions, attempting to substitute his urine specimen during a drug test, failing to report for drug testing, and failing to serve three months of home detention.

In January 2015, the U.S. Probation Office filed a supplemental report in support of petition to revoke the supervised release after Norita failed to report for multiple drug tests and admitted to use “ice.”

On Jan. 6, 2015, Norita was slapped with a nine-month prison term followed by a 62-month and a 26-month of supervised release in two cases for still repeatedly using “ice.”

In March 2016, the U.S. Probation Office requested the court to revoke defendant’s supervised release after he was allegedly seen playing video poker machine in violation of his probation condition. The court did not revoke the supervised release.

In June 2016, the U.S. Probation Office requested the court to revoke defendant’s supervised release after he admitted using “ice” and for missing several counseling sessions.

Norita’s supervised release was not revoked and instead, the court modified it to include 100 hours of community work service.

In the U.S. Probation Office’s request yesterday for revocation, Arriola disclosed that on July 20, 2016, Norita was tested positive for “ice” use, but he denied using the drug.

Arriola said the urine sample was sent to the National Laboratory for confirmation testing and the results showed positive for “ice” use.

When presented with the laboratory results last Aug. 10, Arriola said Norita made an admission.