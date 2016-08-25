PSS in the hunt for JROTC instructors

By
|
Posted on Aug 25 2016

Tag: , , ,

The Dr. Rita Hocog Inos Junior Senior High School team of Rota competes in the CNMI Public School System Multiple School Unit JROTC Drill Meet at the Marianas High School grounds last February. (Jon Perez)

CNMI State Public School System acting commissioner Yvonne R. Pangelinan is optimistic that they would fill all vacant instructors of the JROTC program within the year particularly in Rota’s Dr. Rita Hocog Inos Junior-Senior High School, which lost their program instructor.

Pangelinan, in last Tuesday’s Senate Fiscal Affairs Committee hearing, said filling the vacancies of JROTC instructors has been one of the issues that bother her. “The program has been an issue that is weighing heavily in my heart now but we have been actively recruiting.”

The U.S. Army Cadet Command’s 8th Brigade at Joint Base LewisMcChord in Washington State is the one in charge of the Army JROTC programs.

“They set the regulations for the program and the instructors that come in and teach in PSS. There are some vacancies but we’re going to fill them soon, Pangelinan told Saipan Tribune after the budget hearing.

Rota’s JROTC team represented the CNMI in the Unarmed Category in the Golden Bear West Coast Nationals Drill meet in Torrance, California this year. A total of 45 schools representing the Air Force, Army, Marine Corp, and Navy JROTC programs from the West Coast competed.

The RHI team earned the right to represent the CNMI in the nationals after winning the overall title in the Unarmed Category last February. They went back to the CNMI with one first place trophy, three runners-up, and third and fourth finishes.

They placed first in the Unarmed Varsity Regulation and second each in the Overall Unarmed Sweepstakes, Unarmed Varsity Color Guard Drill, and Tapout. They also came in third in the Unarmed Varsity Exhibition and fourth in the Unarmed Varsity Commander.

Pangelinan said Saipan Southern High School’s lead JROTC instructor is currently assigned to supervise the program on Rota. “He will be there for a month and if we don’t get another instructor on board [in September], then we will be rotating the responsibilities with our instructors on Saipan.”

An officer in the Army and must be retired for no longer than five years are some of the requirements for a JROTC instructor. “So you can imagine, it is not a very easy task of finding instructors,” said Pangelinan, who assumed the acting commissioner role two weeks ago.

“We have vacancies on Rota, Tinian, and a couple on Saipan. We finished interviews for District Army instructor for Saipan and we have several applicants on the list for Tinian and Rota as well.”

She added that they would do more interviews before filling all vacant positions in the JROTC program. However, they must still wait for 120 days for the JROTC instructor to get certified from the 8th Brigade even if they have completed the interviews.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Jon Perez | Reporter
Jon Perez has been covering local and international sports events for more than 15 years. His sports writing career started when he joined the weekly DAWN, University of the East’s student newspaper, when he was in college.

Related Posts

New Market Tax Credit Program now available in CNMI

Posted On Aug 26 2016
, By

‘PAL not to blame for flight delays’

Posted On Aug 26 2016
, By

‘Your Humanities Half-Hour’ to discuss workforce issues

Posted On Aug 26 2016
, By
0

CNMI U16 team up for tough grind

Posted On Aug 26 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

August 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Aug. 25, 2016

Posted On Aug 25 2016

Community Briefs - Aug. 24, 2016

Posted On Aug 24 2016

Community Briefs - August 16, 2016

Posted On Aug 16 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

August 26, 2016, 1:14 PM
Cloudy
Cloudy
28°C
real feel: 38°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 85%
wind speed: 0 m/s N
wind gusts: 0 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:04 PM
sunset: 8:33 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune