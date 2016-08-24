PSS wants 5-pct across-the-board salary increase

By
|
Posted on Aug 24 2016

Tag: , , ,
Sen. Justo Quitugua (Ind-Saipan), right, talks with CNMI State Board of Education chair Herman T. Guerrero after yesterday’s Senate Fiscal Affairs committee budget hearing at the Senate chamber at the Hon. Jesus P. Mafnas Memorial Building in Capital Hill. (Jon Perez)

Sen. Justo Quitugua (Ind-Saipan), right, talks with CNMI State Board of Education chair Herman T. Guerrero after yesterday’s Senate Fiscal Affairs committee budget hearing at the Senate chamber at the Hon. Jesus P. Mafnas Memorial Building in Capital Hill. (Jon Perez)

The Public School System is looking to implement a 5-percent across-the-board salary increase to all staff, especially for bus drivers and other low-level employees that need adjustment.

The last time that PSS increased the salaries of its employees was in 2013 where they adjusted the wages of those who are receiving $7.262 an hour.

“Now, no one from PSS earns less than that. The 5 percent is additional for everyone in the budget request,” said PSS human resources director Cindy Deleon Guerrero in yesterday’s budget hearing of the Senate Fiscal Affairs committee at the Senate chamber of the Hon. Jesus P. Mafnas Memorial Building in Capital Hill.

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres is proposing to give PSS a $31.195-million budget, not including the supplemental, while the House appropriated $36.27 million with the CNMI State Board of Education earmarked $188,507.

The increase, however, does not include classroom teachers, who, Deleon Guerrero said, have their own salary schedule. “We have to separate our classroom teachers since they have their own salary schedule. Their salaries increase if they acquire the next level of teaching certification.”

CNMI State Board of Education chair Herman T. Guerrero added that it has been their plan to further increase the salaries of PSS employees specially the support staff that include bus drivers and general maintenance personnel.

“Two or three years ago, we asked the Legislature of increasing salaries of staff. We still need to further adjust their salaries and we already have a committee looking on how to increase compensation for lower level staff,” said Guerrero.

“Especially bus drivers, we don’t want them to have another job. If they ever do, they might be tired therefore compromising the safety of the students, our kids. That’s why we are requesting additional funding for these individuals,” added Guerrero.

Highly qualified staff

PSS acting commissioner Yvonne R. Pangelinan added that certified teachers also know their own compensation schedule. “They know what to do to get increase, like passing Praxis or getting any other higher education.”

Teacher aides and instructors are also included in the proposed increase in the salary range.

Pangelinan said that they make it a point to have all 19 schools in the islands of Saipan, Tinian, and Rota equipped with a full staff that is highly qualified including teachers, instructors, and teacher aides who are effective in education the students.

“We are continuing to actively fill the positions and additionally building the capacity within the system,” said Pangelinan, when asked by Sen. Teresita Santos (R-Rota) if all principal and vice principal posts have been filled.

“We have programs such as Aspiring Leaders, to take classroom teachers or school staff who aspire to become administrators. We work hard to train them and provide opportunities to let them practice some of the job requirements in preparation of becoming a principal or vice principal,” added Pangelinan.

Praxis 1 for classroom teachers and Praxis 2 for school administrators, a higher degree, and other teaching certification are some of the requirements needed for the said positions.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Jon Perez | Reporter
Jon Perez has been covering local and international sports events for more than 15 years. His sports writing career started when he joined the weekly DAWN, University of the East’s student newspaper, when he was in college.

Related Posts

1

PSS admits shortage of teachers

Posted On Aug 26 2016
, By

House sends budget act to Senate

Posted On Aug 26 2016
, By

CEC wants to know if OAG can still represent them

Posted On Aug 23 2016
, By

House pushes forward with $32M from casino BGRT

Posted On Aug 19 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

August 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Aug. 25, 2016

Posted On Aug 25 2016

Community Briefs - Aug. 24, 2016

Posted On Aug 24 2016

Community Briefs - August 16, 2016

Posted On Aug 16 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

August 26, 2016, 1:14 PM
Cloudy
Cloudy
28°C
real feel: 38°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 85%
wind speed: 0 m/s N
wind gusts: 0 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:04 PM
sunset: 8:33 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune