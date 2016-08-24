PSS wants 5-pct across-the-board salary increase

The Public School System is looking to implement a 5-percent across-the-board salary increase to all staff, especially for bus drivers and other low-level employees that need adjustment.

The last time that PSS increased the salaries of its employees was in 2013 where they adjusted the wages of those who are receiving $7.262 an hour.

“Now, no one from PSS earns less than that. The 5 percent is additional for everyone in the budget request,” said PSS human resources director Cindy Deleon Guerrero in yesterday’s budget hearing of the Senate Fiscal Affairs committee at the Senate chamber of the Hon. Jesus P. Mafnas Memorial Building in Capital Hill.

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres is proposing to give PSS a $31.195-million budget, not including the supplemental, while the House appropriated $36.27 million with the CNMI State Board of Education earmarked $188,507.

The increase, however, does not include classroom teachers, who, Deleon Guerrero said, have their own salary schedule. “We have to separate our classroom teachers since they have their own salary schedule. Their salaries increase if they acquire the next level of teaching certification.”

CNMI State Board of Education chair Herman T. Guerrero added that it has been their plan to further increase the salaries of PSS employees specially the support staff that include bus drivers and general maintenance personnel.

“Two or three years ago, we asked the Legislature of increasing salaries of staff. We still need to further adjust their salaries and we already have a committee looking on how to increase compensation for lower level staff,” said Guerrero.

“Especially bus drivers, we don’t want them to have another job. If they ever do, they might be tired therefore compromising the safety of the students, our kids. That’s why we are requesting additional funding for these individuals,” added Guerrero.

Highly qualified staff

PSS acting commissioner Yvonne R. Pangelinan added that certified teachers also know their own compensation schedule. “They know what to do to get increase, like passing Praxis or getting any other higher education.”

Teacher aides and instructors are also included in the proposed increase in the salary range.

Pangelinan said that they make it a point to have all 19 schools in the islands of Saipan, Tinian, and Rota equipped with a full staff that is highly qualified including teachers, instructors, and teacher aides who are effective in education the students.

“We are continuing to actively fill the positions and additionally building the capacity within the system,” said Pangelinan, when asked by Sen. Teresita Santos (R-Rota) if all principal and vice principal posts have been filled.

“We have programs such as Aspiring Leaders, to take classroom teachers or school staff who aspire to become administrators. We work hard to train them and provide opportunities to let them practice some of the job requirements in preparation of becoming a principal or vice principal,” added Pangelinan.

Praxis 1 for classroom teachers and Praxis 2 for school administrators, a higher degree, and other teaching certification are some of the requirements needed for the said positions.