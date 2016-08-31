PTC signs on as Green Gala Emerald Sponsor

By
|
Posted on Aug 31 2016

Tag: , , ,

Through its contribution, Pacific Trading Co. has signed on as the latest sponsor supporting Micronesia Islands Nature Alliance’s work in conserving the islands’ natural resources. PTC’s $5,000 in-kind donation was made to support MINA’s Green Gala fundraiser, to be held on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016.

The leading conservation nonprofit organization in the Commonwealth, MINA has worked to implement various conservation projects, including the Plastic Bag Challenge, the Schools for Environmental Conservation workshops, the Marine Debris Prevention program, Tasi Watch Program, the Adopt-A-Bin Project, and Managaha Pride Campaign.

In order to continue its efforts to preserve and protect the CNMI’s environment and biodiversity, MINA is seeking the community’s participation in the Green Gala event. The organization is supported by project grants and from generous contributions from local businesses and community members.

In addition to lively entertainment, dinner and a variety of beverages, the Green Gala will feature highlights from MINA’s projects, a silent auction, and many other activities that promise a memorable evening to celebrate over ten years of working with island communities for conservation.

To become a sponsor of the Green Gala, please contact Becky Furey at 233-REEF (7333), or email minaoutreach@gmail.com. (PR)

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

Joeten pledges $5K to Green Gala

Posted On Aug 30 2016
, By
0

McDonald’s donates to MINA’s Green Gala

Posted On Aug 26 2016
, By

MINA receives United Airlines roundtrip ticket to US

Posted On Aug 24 2016
, By
0

IT&E donates $5K in cash, prizes to MINA Green Gala

Posted On Aug 17 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

August 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Aug. 31, 2016

Posted On Aug 31 2016

Community Briefs - Aug. 25, 2016

Posted On Aug 25 2016

Community Briefs - Aug. 24, 2016

Posted On Aug 24 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

August 30, 2016, 8:54 PM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 36°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 0 m/s N
wind gusts: 0 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:04 PM
sunset: 8:30 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune