PTC signs on as Green Gala Emerald Sponsor

Through its contribution, Pacific Trading Co. has signed on as the latest sponsor supporting Micronesia Islands Nature Alliance’s work in conserving the islands’ natural resources. PTC’s $5,000 in-kind donation was made to support MINA’s Green Gala fundraiser, to be held on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016.

The leading conservation nonprofit organization in the Commonwealth, MINA has worked to implement various conservation projects, including the Plastic Bag Challenge, the Schools for Environmental Conservation workshops, the Marine Debris Prevention program, Tasi Watch Program, the Adopt-A-Bin Project, and Managaha Pride Campaign.

In order to continue its efforts to preserve and protect the CNMI’s environment and biodiversity, MINA is seeking the community’s participation in the Green Gala event. The organization is supported by project grants and from generous contributions from local businesses and community members.

In addition to lively entertainment, dinner and a variety of beverages, the Green Gala will feature highlights from MINA’s projects, a silent auction, and many other activities that promise a memorable evening to celebrate over ten years of working with island communities for conservation.

To become a sponsor of the Green Gala, please contact Becky Furey at 233-REEF (7333), or email minaoutreach@gmail.com. (PR)