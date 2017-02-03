Public invited to help launch ‘The Marianas’ brand

Who hasn’t heard of the Bahamas? The Maldives? Or the Seychelles? Along those same lines, the Marianas Visitors Authority has begun transitioning to a new, easily identifiable marketing name for this destination: The Marianas.

“The Marianas brand aims to generate a refreshing image for the Northern Mariana Islands. With the resurgence of tourism, it’s time,” said MVA managing director Christopher A. Concepcion, in announcing the new brand. “For a number of years, the MVA has worked to highlight the diversity and unique appeal of Saipan, Tinian, and Rota. Now that our international recognition has grown for each of those islands, and now that the Northern Islands are also receiving limited visitors, it’s time to bring all our islands under one name, The Marianas brand, to create a more powerful and united—yet still diverse—image.”

The brand was inaugurated in Japan this month and features a new stamp with the words “The Marianas” and a new image of the islands’ outlines. The image will eventually replace the “Saipan, Tinian, Rota” stamp in all markets.

Concepcion called on the Marianas community and friends across the world to help launch the new brand.

“Most corporate logo launches are huge events, but realistically, a $1-million brand launching is way out of our budget range,” said Concepcion. “Rather, we are inviting our Marianas community to help make this a $1-million splash across the world via social media by using the custom hashtag #MyMarianas for any and all social media posts that will create a positive image for the Marianas. Start telling people, ‘I’m from the Marianas…or Rota in the Marianas.’ Whether via Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, or any other popular social media platform, we can all promote our beautiful island home here in the Marianas!”

In addition to teal and black versions of The Marianas brand logo, a blue version highlights Saipan, a red version highlights Tinian, and a green version highlights Rota.

Concepcion also noted that the southernmost island of the Marianas, Guam, is a separate political entity with its own, well-established brand.

“Of course, we recognize that Guam is geographically part of the Marianas. However, they already brand and market themselves as ‘Guam,’” said Concepcion. “We respect that and are pleased to brand ourselves as The Marianas, which is also very fitting, as we have multiple islands in our destination.”

Copies of the new logo are downloadable at www.mymarianas.com. Meanwhile, the MVA will retain usage of its MVA logo featuring a latte stone, ocean waves, and the sun to represent the office, itself. (MVA)

