Public warned of high surf

Based on information received from the National Weather Service in Tiyan, Guam, and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point, a persistent north swell will maintain hazardous surf until early Saturday morning.

A high surf advisory is still in effect until 4am Saturday.

Surf along north and west facing shores will remain hazardous at 8 to 10 feet but should gradually subside late last night and drop below hazardous levels early Saturday morning.

Expect dangerous rip currents and minor beach erosion especially near Wing Beach on Saipan.

The public is being advised to avoid venturing out to exposed reef lines and beaches, especially along north and west facing shores as rip currents will be life threatening. (EOC)