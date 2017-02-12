Public warned of high surf ’til Friday

Based on information received from the National Weather Service in Tiyan, Guam, and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point, light and variable winds this morning will increase to gentle northeast winds this afternoon. Winds will continue to increase over the next couple of days, with fresh to strong winds expected Monday. Combined seas will build from 8 to 10 feet today to between 10 and 12 feet Tuesday as a shear line approaches the Marianas.

A high surf advisory in effect until 6 pm Friday.

Ritidian and buoy has shown an increase in swell to 6 feet with a period of 12 seconds. This should produce surf of 9 feet. A shear line approaching the local area is associated with higher winds and swell and as such expects swell and surf to increase.

Surf will be hazardous at 7 to 9 feet along north and west facing reefs today and will slowly increase the next day or two and possibly remain hazardous through the coming week.

A small craft advisory is in effect until 6 pm Friday.

Latest buoy shows combined seas have raised to 8 to 10 feet. This will produce hazardous conditions for operators of small craft. Conditions will not improve through the week with winds also increasing to above small craft criteria later this week. Expect winds and/or seas to be hazardous for small craft through at least Friday.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid sailing in these conditions. Avoid venturing near reefs along exposed beaches, especially those facing north and west as rip currents will be life-threatening. (EOC)