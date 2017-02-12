Public warned of high surf ’til Friday

By
|
Posted on Feb 12 2017

Tag: ,

 

Based on information received from the National Weather Service in Tiyan, Guam, and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point, light and variable winds this morning will increase to gentle northeast winds this afternoon. Winds will continue to increase over the next couple of days, with fresh to strong winds expected Monday. Combined seas will build from 8 to 10 feet today to between 10 and 12 feet Tuesday as a shear line approaches the Marianas.

 

A high surf advisory in effect until 6 pm Friday.

 

Ritidian and buoy has shown an increase in swell to 6 feet with a period of 12 seconds. This should produce surf of 9 feet. A shear line approaching the local area is associated with higher winds and swell and as such expects swell and surf to increase.

Surf will be hazardous at 7 to 9 feet along north and west facing reefs today and will slowly increase the next day or two and possibly remain hazardous through the coming week.

 

A small craft advisory is in effect until 6 pm Friday.

 

Latest buoy shows combined seas have raised to 8 to 10 feet. This will produce hazardous conditions for operators of small craft. Conditions will not improve through the week with winds also increasing to above small craft criteria later this week. Expect winds and/or seas to be hazardous for small craft through at least Friday.

 

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid sailing in these conditions. Avoid venturing near reefs along exposed beaches, especially those facing north and west as rip currents will be life-threatening. (EOC)

 

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

Public warned of high surf

Posted On Feb 10 2017
, By
0

Over 100 learn specialized training on gaming/casino industry, other topics

Posted On Feb 09 2017
, By
0

UOG Biology students do advanced research in NY

Posted On Feb 08 2017
, By
0

Underwood participates in Japan Foreign Ministry program

Posted On Feb 08 2017
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

February 2017

TAGA Sports

January - March 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - February 10, 2017

Posted On Feb 10 2017

Community Briefs - February 9, 2017

Posted On Feb 09 2017

Community Briefs - February 3, 2017

Posted On Feb 03 2017

Life and Style

Fall in love at Hyatt

Posted On Feb 03 2017

Expanding student success at the Hyatt

Posted On Feb 03 2017

Ada, others inducted as new SHRM officers

Posted On Jan 30 2017

Environment

3 Saipan beaches red-flagged

Posted On Feb 09 2017

Susupe Lake Park eyed as another tourism spot

Posted On Feb 07 2017

Torres: Murkowski bill has effect on NMI

Posted On Feb 07 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

11 MHS students take part in cultural exchange

Posted On Feb 09 2017

Rota school ends Catholic Schools Week celebration

Posted On Feb 07 2017

Mount Carmel names Teacher and Staff of the Year

Posted On Feb 03 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

The Marianas featured at Japan Shimbashi station

Posted On Feb 10 2017

Meet Jebro Leon, Marianas-chan

Posted On Feb 09 2017

XTERRA Saipan Championship on March 18

Posted On Feb 09 2017

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

February 12, 2017, 9:24 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
25°C
real feel: 28°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 93%
wind speed: 6 m/s NNE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 7:42 PM
sunset: 7:19 AM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune