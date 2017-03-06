Puerto Rico Park to open on April 1

A dump in Puerto Rico that has been converted into a public park will finally open on April 1.

In a statement released by Gov. Ralph DLG Torres’ office, construction in the area is still in its final phase. For this reason, the Office of the Governors asks the public to steer clear of the area until April 1.

The conversion of Puerto Rico Park, which held its groundbreaking ceremony last June 2015 under the late governor Eloy S. Inos, was originally planned to open last Nov. 23, 2016, but was delayed to Dec. 25, 2016, due to Typhoon Soudelor.

The $27-million project, funded by the U.S. Department of the Interior, was once again delayed to early this year—March to be specific—according to Division of Parks and Recreation director Eli Cabrera in an earlier interview.

The reasoning behind the second postponement remains unknown, but the park would finally be open to the public, after a third postponement, this April 1.

Marianas Visitors Authority managing director Chris Concepcion said in an earlier interview that they are excited for the potential of the park.

“We envision this park as a prime recreation area right north of the tourist district of Garapan, where events can be held and community members can partake in various events held year-round,” said Concepcion.

The park is located close to the American Memorial Park, a park that tourists frequent.