Puerto Rico Park to open on April 1

By
|
Posted on Mar 06 2017

Tag: , , ,

A dump in Puerto Rico that has been converted into a public park will finally open on April 1.

In a statement released by Gov. Ralph DLG Torres’ office, construction in the area is still in its final phase. For this reason, the Office of the Governors asks the public to steer clear of the area until April 1.

The conversion of Puerto Rico Park, which held its groundbreaking ceremony last June 2015 under the late governor Eloy S. Inos, was originally planned to open last Nov. 23, 2016, but was delayed to Dec. 25, 2016, due to Typhoon Soudelor.

The $27-million project, funded by the U.S. Department of the Interior, was once again delayed to early this year—March to be specific—according to Division of Parks and Recreation director Eli Cabrera in an earlier interview.

The reasoning behind the second postponement remains unknown, but the park would finally be open to the public, after a third postponement, this April 1.

Marianas Visitors Authority managing director Chris Concepcion said in an earlier interview that they are excited for the potential of the park.

“We envision this park as a prime recreation area right north of the tourist district of Garapan, where events can be held and community members can partake in various events held year-round,” said Concepcion.

The park is located close to the American Memorial Park, a park that tourists frequent.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Erwin Encinares | Reporter

Related Posts

Propst bats for controlled dev’t

Posted On Mar 06 2017
, By

Community Briefs – March 6, 2017

Posted On Mar 06 2017
, By
0

Travelko: Take a 3-day holiday in the Marianas

Posted On Mar 03 2017
, By

‘Rebranding needed to bring back the Japan market’

Posted On Feb 28 2017
, By
  • RussMason

    Every time I drove past that enormous pile of dirt, I wondered, “What the heck IS that?” So it’s a park? I guess we can always use another park.

Hello;
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

March 2017

TAGA Sports

January - March 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - March 6, 2017

Posted On Mar 06 2017

JKPL lines up March activities

Posted On Mar 03 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 2, 2017

Posted On Mar 02 2017

Life and Style

Isla Center for Arts hosts 19th Annual Art-a-thon

Posted On Mar 03 2017

JKPL lines up March activities

Posted On Mar 03 2017

Free art classes at the AMP

Posted On Feb 24 2017

Environment

Bridge Capital sponsors bin on Mt. Tapocchao

Posted On Mar 01 2017

More work on WWII Heritage Trail on Saipan, Tinian

Posted On Feb 27 2017

EPA: No CUC violation in drinking water regs in 2016

Posted On Feb 27 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

UOG college hosts research conference

Posted On Mar 06 2017

McDonald’s donates $10K to the college

Posted On Mar 03 2017

SAME donates $20K to UOG School of Engineering

Posted On Mar 01 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

Travelko: Take a 3-day holiday in the Marianas

Posted On Mar 03 2017

Pika Festival highlights Tinian’s best

Posted On Feb 23 2017

MVA partners seek to boost arrival experience

Posted On Feb 16 2017

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

March 6, 2017, 7:51 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
28°C
real feel: 30°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 73%
wind speed: 7 m/s E
wind gusts: 10 m/s
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 7:30 PM
sunset: 7:25 AM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune