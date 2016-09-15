Rangamar attends athletics coaching course in Australia

By
|
Posted on Sep 15 2016

Tag: , , ,

Elias Rangamar, seen here assisting runners in the relay event of this year’s All Schools track meet at the Hopwood Junior High School Field, is in Australia for a sprints/hurdles coaching course. (Roselyn B. Monroyo)

Northern Marianas Athletics coach Elias Rangamar is in Australia to attend a weeklong course.

The event dubbed as CECS Level III Sprints/Hurdles Course starts today and runs until Sept. 22 in Townsville, Queensland.

“I’ll be attending a coaching course in sprints and hurdles and this is a great way to update our knowledge in those two events, especially we will be preparing for two regional tournaments next year and in 2018,” Rangamar told Saipan Tribune last Saturday during the opening day of an outdoor basketball league at the San Antonio court.

The NMA official left Saipan last Sunday and arrived in the Land Down Under last Monday. In Australia, he will attend the course with coaches from the host country, Fiji, Marshall Islands, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, French Polynesia, Tuvalu, and Hong Kong.

“We have 16 participants and the course lecturer is Fletcher McEwen from Adelaide, South Australia,” Oceania Athletics Association’s Sports Management intern Sarah Runzheimer said in an email sent to Saipan Tribune yesterday.

McEwen is the former national coach of Australia and ex-director of the IAAF Regional Development Centre in Adelaide and a recepient of honorary life membership from OAA in 2013.

His course is divided into two parts with the practical session to take place at the Townsville Athletics Stadium and the classroom discussion to be held at the Townsville Sports House.

Once he completes the course, Rangamar is expected to sit down with NMA’s pool of athletes and coach to discuss new techniques and methods in sprints and hurdles, which are among the events under the athletics competitions in the 2017 Pacific Mini Games and the 2018 Micronesian Games.

The Mini Games will be held in Vanuatu from Dec. 2 to 14 and the CNMI has until December to inform organizers if it will send athletes to the races. The Micro Games, on the other hand, will take place in Yap from July 15 to 28.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for 16 years. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.

Related Posts

0

CW legislation: A simple solution

Posted On Sep 15 2016
, By

Benavente to ‘wear two hats’ in Governor’s Office

Posted On Sep 06 2016
, By

Shipping company sued over shipment delay to Rota

Posted On Sep 01 2016
, By
0

MVA wants joint board meeting with CPA

Posted On Aug 23 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

September 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Sept. 9, 2016

Posted On Sep 09 2016

Community Briefs - September 7, 2016

Posted On Sep 07 2016

Community Briefs - Sept. 6, 2016

Posted On Sep 06 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 14, 2016, 9:15 PM
Partly sunny with showers
Partly sunny with showers
26°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 92%
wind speed: 2 m/s N
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:05 PM
sunset: 8:19 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune