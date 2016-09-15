Rangamar attends athletics coaching course in Australia

Northern Marianas Athletics coach Elias Rangamar is in Australia to attend a weeklong course.

The event dubbed as CECS Level III Sprints/Hurdles Course starts today and runs until Sept. 22 in Townsville, Queensland.

“I’ll be attending a coaching course in sprints and hurdles and this is a great way to update our knowledge in those two events, especially we will be preparing for two regional tournaments next year and in 2018,” Rangamar told Saipan Tribune last Saturday during the opening day of an outdoor basketball league at the San Antonio court.

The NMA official left Saipan last Sunday and arrived in the Land Down Under last Monday. In Australia, he will attend the course with coaches from the host country, Fiji, Marshall Islands, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, French Polynesia, Tuvalu, and Hong Kong.

“We have 16 participants and the course lecturer is Fletcher McEwen from Adelaide, South Australia,” Oceania Athletics Association’s Sports Management intern Sarah Runzheimer said in an email sent to Saipan Tribune yesterday.

McEwen is the former national coach of Australia and ex-director of the IAAF Regional Development Centre in Adelaide and a recepient of honorary life membership from OAA in 2013.

His course is divided into two parts with the practical session to take place at the Townsville Athletics Stadium and the classroom discussion to be held at the Townsville Sports House.

Once he completes the course, Rangamar is expected to sit down with NMA’s pool of athletes and coach to discuss new techniques and methods in sprints and hurdles, which are among the events under the athletics competitions in the 2017 Pacific Mini Games and the 2018 Micronesian Games.

The Mini Games will be held in Vanuatu from Dec. 2 to 14 and the CNMI has until December to inform organizers if it will send athletes to the races. The Micro Games, on the other hand, will take place in Yap from July 15 to 28.