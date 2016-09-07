Registered sex offender gets 10 years in prison for sexually abusing girl

By
|
Posted on Sep 07 2016

Tag: , , ,

Superior Court Associate Judge Kenneth L. Govendo yesterday slapped a 10-year prison term against Price Ekon Shoiter, a 69-year-old registered sex offender who pleaded guilty in connection with the charges that he sexually abused a 7-year-old girl at a residence in Dandan.

Govendo sentenced Shoiter to a total of 10 years imprisonment without parole for the offenses of impermissible contact with minors and sexual abuse a minor in the second degree.

After completing the prison term, Shoiter will be placed on supervised probation for five years.

The defendant was ordered to pay $100 fine, $25 in court assessment fee, and $500 in probation fee. He was required, among other things, to abide by all the terms and conditions of the Sex Offender Registry, including notifying the Department of Public Safety of any address changes within two days of said change, and not living in a household with any non-biological minors.

Shoiter is prohibited from having contact with the victim during the entire probationary period. He was required to continue to register with the CNMI Sex Offender Registry.

Shoiter signed a plea agreement with the government and pleaded guilty to the offenses of impermissible contact with minors and sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree.

Under the plea agreement, the defendant shall be sentenced to 15 years in prison, all suspended except for an open sentence of five to 10 years to be determined at a sentencing hearing after a presentence investigation has been conducted.

Shoiter was given credit for time served.

Assistant attorney general Shannon Foley represented the government. Assistant public defender Michael Sato served as counsel for Shoiter.

According to the factual basis of the plea agreement, on Nov. 13, 2015 on Saipan, Shoiter, while subject to the Sex Offender Registration requirements, stayed in his home knowing that his girlfriend’s granddaughter was staying there for the weekend.

At the time, Shoiter was subject to conditions of the CNMI Sex Offender Registry Act prohibiting him from residing in or having contact with a residence while minors are present.

The prosecutor said that on that same day, Shoiter engaged in sexual contact with a 7-year-old girl by touching her private part with his hand.

Shoiter was arrested last Nov. 15.

According to police detective Rhonda C. John, a police officer responded to a residence in Dandan on Nov. 15 after the Department of Public Safety received a call about a sexual abuse incident.

John said investigation showed that while the girl was sleeping sideways, Shoiter touched her private part.

The girl eventually told her father about what happened.

Shoiter was convicted in March 2004 for sexually abusing a minor. He served prison term and registered as a convicted sex offender.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

Torres signs proclamation commemorating 9/11

Posted On Sep 05 2016
, By

Child molester arrested again for another sexual abuse of a minor

Posted On Aug 31 2016
, By

Probable cause found against Rota cop in sexual abuse of minor girl

Posted On Aug 24 2016
, By
0

Marianas High School partners with DPS anew

Posted On Aug 19 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

August 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - September 7, 2016

Posted On Sep 07 2016

Community Briefs - Sept. 6, 2016

Posted On Sep 06 2016

Community Briefs - September 2, 2016

Posted On Sep 02 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 6, 2016, 9:04 PM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 3 m/s NNE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:05 PM
sunset: 8:25 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune