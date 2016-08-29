IN CASE TO DECLARE BUDGET ACT UNCONSTITUTIONAL

Request to delay evidentiary hearing due to AAG’s passing expected birth of AAG’s first baby granted

By
|
Posted on Aug 29 2016

Tag: , , ,

The passing of assistant attorney general David Lochabay recently and the expected birth of the first baby of AAG Charles Brasington at any moment have prompted the parties in the two medical malpractice lawsuits to delay the evidentiary hearing pertaining to a request to declare the 2016 Budget Act unconstitutional.

Brasington, counsel for the CNMI government, and attorney Claire Kelleher-Smith, counsel for plaintiffs Jotonia B. Aguon and Timothy Cruz, and Gorjonny Camacho, requested the Superior Court on Thursday to reschedule the evidentiary hearing currently set on Sept. 9 to 21, 2016 to December 2016.

Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho on that same day granted the parties’ stipulation and set the evidentiary hearing for Dec. 5, 2016 at 9am.

Brasington and Kelleher-Smith disclosed in their stipulation that the two cases were handled by AAG Lochabay, who passed last Aug. 21.

The lawyers said the decline in Lochabay’s health was sudden and not expected.

They said when the counsels last conferred with Lochabay about the scheduling in this case, he planned to be present as lead counsel at the evidentiary hearing.

Furthermore, Brasington and Keller-Smith said, Lochabay had many active cases and projects that have been reassigned.

The lawyers said this additional workload, when taken together, has put a significant strain on the Office of the Attorney General’s Civil Division.

The lawyers added that Brasington is expecting the birth of his first child at any moment and that since neither he or his fiancée have family on Saipan, he will need to take parental and annual leave to care for his fiancée and newborn.

Brasington and Kelleher-Smith said even though co-counsel will be assigned to continue facilitating discovery, the government requires additional time to finish providing the discovery materials.

Brasington’s necessary absence, though temporary, will apparently further strain the resources of OAG’s Civil Division.

Brasington had been assisting Lochabay with the case, and has been diligently working on providing discovery materials since the last status conference.

However, the parties said, some of the requested materials have been difficult to compile because they are not stored electronically, are only partially stored electronically, or are stored in a format that takes time to decipher.

They parties agreed that several records must also be manually retrieved from archives and reviewed.

Brasington and Kelleher-Smith said producing the requested documents requires the cooperation and coordination of other agencies and the legislative branch.

“These difficulties in document production have been compounded by the fact that many of these agencies, such as the Department of Finance, are also currently tasked with the government-wide audit and the annual budgeting process,” the lawyers said.

They said these bottlenecks were not foreseen or expected by either party.

As such, the lawyers said, the materials have not yet been provided to plaintiffs thus, they have been unable to reschedule the government’s deposition because the plaintiffs must have and review those discovery materials beforehand to conduct an effective deposition.

The parties have been cooperating in an amicable manner to ensure through discovery will establish such a record for the court.

The lawyers said plaintiffs will not have all of the evidence they need before the hearing as currently set.

Last June, the CNMI Supreme Court denied the government’s petition to prevent Camacho from proceeding with a hearing pertaining to plaintiffs’ request to declare the 2016 Budget Act unconstitutional.

The high court justices ruled that while they are tempted to halt Camacho’s post-judgment proceedings, there is no order, at this juncture, directing the legislature to appropriate funds.

Last Feb. 8, Camacho issued an order, allowing the parties to call any witnesses at the evidentiary hearing who will be helpful in deciding the constitutionality of the 2016 Budget Act.

Camacho originally set the evidentiary hearing for May 9, 2016.

Attorney Michael Dotts has argued that the Budget Act of 2016 is unconstitutionally unbalanced under the CNMI Constitution because it did not provide for the payment of judgments in a reasonable amount.

Dotts is the lead counsel for plaintiffs Jotonia B. Aguon, Timothy Cruz, and Gorgonny Camacho.

Aguon and Cruz are holding a $35,000 judgment against the government in connection with their lawsuit over the death of their child at the Commonwealth Health Center.

Gorgonny Camacho is holding a $10,000 judgment against the government in connection with his medical malpractice lawsuit against CHC.

To collect payment of the two judgments that were entered in 2013, Dotts filed motions for orders in aid of judgment. He asked the Superior Court to declare the 2016 Budget Act unconstitutional. The two cases were consolidated.

Lochabay then argued, among other things, that Camacho’s order directing the plaintiffs to file a stand-alone motion challenging the constitutionality of the 2016 Budget Act is clearly erroneous because the court lacks jurisdiction.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

Judge: OAG doesn’t understand difference between ‘creature of state’ and ‘arm of state’

Posted On Aug 10 2016
, By

Manglona sets new motion hearing date in CUC’s, CW-1 workers’ lawsuit

Posted On Aug 08 2016
, By
6

Manglona: Written ruling forthcoming in challenge to CNMI’s new gun control laws

Posted On Aug 03 2016
, By
0

Request for approval of settlement of suits vs disbarred lawyer, uncle opposed

Posted On Aug 03 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

August 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Aug. 25, 2016

Posted On Aug 25 2016

Community Briefs - Aug. 24, 2016

Posted On Aug 24 2016

Community Briefs - August 16, 2016

Posted On Aug 16 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

August 28, 2016, 8:52 PM
Cloudy
Cloudy
27°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 93%
wind speed: 1 m/s S
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:04 PM
sunset: 8:32 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune