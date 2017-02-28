Resolution remembers Aldan’s contributions

A newly introduced House resolution acknowledges the contributions of the late Northern Islands mayor Jerome Kaipat Aldan to the CNMI, especially for the people of Pagan.

Aldan was elected the seventh mayor of the Northern Islands in 2014 following the footsteps of his father, the late Tobias Aldan, who also served as the municipality’s head a few years ago. The younger Aldan died on Feb. 18, leaving behind his mother Clotilde, spouse Norma, and children Celing, Zachary, Zasha, Zavannah, and Zode.

Rep. Angel A. Demapan’s (R-Saipan) resolution, House Commemorative Resolution 20-1, listed Aldan’s work in various capacities.

He either organized or planned the first Northern Frontier Summit, Pagan fishing community, Pagan cold fish storage, Gani Islands field trips, community roadside and scenic beautification, Gani Islands Homestead Development Program, Gani Islands Resettlement and Redevelopment, and the Discover Pagan Work Group.

He was an advocate of nature-based tourism and a member of Save Pagan Island, CNMI Forestry Advisory Council, CNMI Historic Preservation Office, NRCS Soil Mapping for the Northern Islands (assistant), Marianas Trench Marine National Monument working group, Parents Anonymous, Criminal Justice Planning Agency advisory board, and the Northern Marianas College-Cooperative Research Extension and Education Service agricultural master plan for Pagan consultation.

The Northern Frontier is considered Aldan’s top program; he worked diligently to revive the community in the Northern Islands, particularly on Pagan.

“[He worked]…to improve the infrastructure and to reinstate the homestead resettlement program while preserving and protecting the pristine lands and waters of the Northern Islands,” said Demapan.

“[His] perseverance and dedication to the people of the CNMI, especially the residents of the Northern Islands, and his love for the CNMI are iconic. He represented the people with honor and dignity, and served as an advocate of his people. [He] fought for their rights and sought to protect and preserve their lands.”

Rep. Joseph Leepan T. Gurrero (R-Saipan) remembered Aldan as one of those who opposed the plans of the U.S. military and federal government to conduct bombing activities on Pagan. “He did not allow the federal government to come in and destroy the island.”

Guerrero added that with Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (D-MP) facilitating the National Parks Service’s study in establishing a national park on Rota, Aldan wanted the same thing for Pagan, “a separate study for Pagan.”

“Turn [Pagan] into a park for the betterment of the community.”

He said Aldan wants the people of the Northern Islands to return to their lands and establish a community there. “I support his programs in the establishment of a community there. Give [the people] better opportunity to reap the fruits of Pagan with its natural resources and at the same time to also build a trade route [to the others islands].”

“The area is so pristine that [Pagan] is good for eco-tourism and the land for agriculture. It is a good land for planting and at the same time for aquaculture since it is abundant with fish. These are marketable products that can be brought and sold not only in the CNMI but also in Guam and other areas near us,” added Guerrero.

