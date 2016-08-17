Retiree arrested for allegedly sexually abusing 4-year-old girl

54-year-old also said to have victimized 2 other women when they were minors
By
|
Posted on Aug 17 2016

Tag: , , ,

A 54-year-old man was arrested on Monday night in Talafofo for allegedly sexually abusing a 4-year-old girl and two other women when they were still minors.

Michael Barry Murphy, a retired U.S. Army Reserve, was arrested for sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree, and assault and battery.

At a hearing yesterday, Superior Court Associate Judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio increased to $50,000 cash bail from the initial $25,000 cash bail.

Preliminary hearing will be on Aug. 24 at 9am.

Kim-Tenorio ordered Murphy to hire his own lawyer after she found him not eligible for court-appointed counsel.

Assistant attorney general Chester Hinds appeared for the government at the hearing.

According to a police report, the 4-year-old girl is the daughter of a 20-year-old woman, who alleged that Murphy also sexually abused her when she was 9 to 12 years old between 2005 and 2008.

The other woman, who is now 26 years old, is a relative of the mother-and-daughter victims. She alleged that Murphy also sexually abused her when she was 9 to 14 years old.

Police Detective Catherine B. Pangelinan stated in her report that she started the investigation on Monday at noon after she received a call from an official of the Department of Public Safety about a sexual abuse of a minor case.

Pangelinan said the 20-year-old woman, in an interview, stated she wants to file a complaint against Murphy who allegedly sexually abused her several times when she was 9 to 12 years old.

Pangelinan said the 20-year-old woman added that when she came back home last Aug. 5 at 2am, she was shocked and scared upon seeing Murphy sexually abusing her 4-year-old daughter in the room.

The mother then later took a video of her daughter, who was crying and telling her how Murphy touched her private parts.

Pangelinan said the 26-year-old woman in an interview was also crying and very emotional when she recalled how Murphy sexually abused her when she was 9 to 14 years old at a house in Capital Hill and in a jungle in Obyan.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

  • Getrealcnmi

    Face it, we have a whole lotta perverted people on this island, it’s not about our leaders, it’s about whoever committed the crime. The leaders past and present have done their part to create laws, now as citizens, we have to obey those laws, and just because you have a badge, military background, educated background or just playground, does not mean we are above the law. People who are grown as hell, who still don’t know what’s wrong and right is the problem, we can’t blame our leaders for those kind of people, we blame those who committed the crime, because obviously they weren’t disciplined enough before they left the flock.

  • MP670

    Oh sure, because he’s haole, let’s question the victims. ha! Just admit it, there are a lot of haoles here where they could carry out their sick fantasies with Asians.

    • pagan

      Oh ya, that’s right, Buckingham didn’t get charged with anything, while Fitial went to Jail. Any other haoles you know of that got away with stuff that locals could not.

      • chamogalo

        Correction, Fitial did not go to jail because Inos commuted him. Corrupted leaders covering up for themselves.

      • MP670

        Wth does Fitial have to do with sick haole pedophiles? So topical to sway off-topic.

  • Hombre Lobo

    I can’t really say anything until there is a conviction, for now he is still innocent until proven guilty by a court of law. In case he was convicted then I could say that he was a psychopathic.

  • estaombre

    ai adai noh well this for sure is gonna be on hell of a fight but whats the different with si Guererro and Concepcion Case but the case is dismissed well we see with this one……come on folks stop hurting them little kids they gonna live life in darkness with what they all just went through hey if u horny simple as it is DULUK E WALL, OR BETTER OFF PUT IT IN BETWEEN THE DOOR AND FROM THERE U KNOW WHAT TO DO rather than hurting them kids. amen

  • pafao

    Come to rethink about the story surrounding this episode,it kind of borders a frame up crime scene. There is a disconnection ….

  • Jennifer Cepeda

    I thought this guy is married…just thinking!

    • Henis Nedlic

      Yes, but very sick in the brain!

  • Tinalakattne Yantitiyas

    U.S. Army veteran Paul M. Murphy and Michael Barry Murphy, a retired U.S. Army Reserve. Are they brothers?

    And they want to defend themselves for what?

    • cnmi private investigator

      Michael is Paul son. If am not mistaken he used to teach at M.H.S.back in the 80’s.

  • peter kang

    guess now he will need his guns for safety for these crimes.

