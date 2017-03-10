RNV-Forex partners with BDO, others, on new services

RNV-Forex has struck a new partnership with numerous Philippine brands to arm itself with even more online money remittance options.

RNV-Forex has partnered with Philippine bank Banco de Oro, or BDO, and iRemit, an online money transfer and remittance service.

Filipinos living on Saipan may now avail of BDO and iRemit services on island instead of having to rely solely on Philippine National Bank and Bank of the Philippine Islands for money remittances.

Also included in the new services are door-to-door deliveries from Saipan. This service enables bills payments, which covers cable billings, credit cards, financials, insurance, telecom and internet bills, and schools and university tuition to be paid from Saipan, as well as food deliveries from Jollibee, Red Ribbon, and Max’s Restaurant.

For more information, visit RNV-Forex along Beach Road or email them at remittance@rnvforex.com.