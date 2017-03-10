RNV-Forex partners with BDO, others, on new services

By
|
Posted on Mar 10 2017

Tag: , , ,

RNV-Forex has struck a new partnership with numerous Philippine brands to arm itself with even more online money remittance options.

RNV-Forex has partnered with Philippine bank Banco de Oro, or BDO, and iRemit, an online money transfer and remittance service.

Filipinos living on Saipan may now avail of BDO and iRemit services on island instead of having to rely solely on Philippine National Bank and Bank of the Philippine Islands for money remittances.

Also included in the new services are door-to-door deliveries from Saipan. This service enables bills payments, which covers cable billings, credit cards, financials, insurance, telecom and internet bills, and schools and university tuition to be paid from Saipan, as well as food deliveries from Jollibee, Red Ribbon, and Max’s Restaurant.

For more information, visit RNV-Forex along Beach Road or email them at remittance@rnvforex.com.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Erwin Encinares | Reporter

Related Posts

COTA finalizing public transport system

Posted On Mar 10 2017
, By
1

Ana Igitol turns 103

Posted On Mar 03 2017
, By

9th Annual JP Glow Walk on Feb. 24

Posted On Feb 20 2017
, By

Saipan Marathon offers discount for returning runners

Posted On Feb 16 2017
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

March 2017

TAGA Sports

January - March 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - March 10, 2017

Posted On Mar 10 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – March 9, 2017

Posted On Mar 09 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – March 8, 2017

Posted On Mar 08 2017

Life and Style

Isla Center for Arts hosts 19th Annual Art-a-thon

Posted On Mar 03 2017

JKPL lines up March activities

Posted On Mar 03 2017

Free art classes at the AMP

Posted On Feb 24 2017

Environment

Bridge Capital sponsors bin on Mt. Tapocchao

Posted On Mar 01 2017

More work on WWII Heritage Trail on Saipan, Tinian

Posted On Feb 27 2017

EPA: No CUC violation in drinking water regs in 2016

Posted On Feb 27 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

GCA Eagles keep soaring high

Posted On Mar 08 2017

UOG college hosts research conference

Posted On Mar 06 2017

McDonald’s donates $10K to the college

Posted On Mar 03 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

‘Super Taste’ to bring Marianas $6.6M ad exposure

Posted On Mar 10 2017

Travelko: Take a 3-day holiday in the Marianas

Posted On Mar 03 2017

Pika Festival highlights Tinian’s best

Posted On Feb 23 2017

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

March 9, 2017, 11:54 PM
Cloudy
Cloudy
28°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 73%
wind speed: 4 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 6
sunrise: 7:28 PM
sunset: 7:26 AM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune