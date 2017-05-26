Robbery at the Paseo

Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help for a robbery incident that occurred at the Paseo intersection to Beach Road, Garapan.

On Tuesday night, May 23, 2017, at about 11:30pm, police learned the victim, a 38-year-old Asian female, was sitting on a bench near Paris Croissants with a few of her friends. The victim’s purse was strapped on her right shoulder. They first noticed the suspect— described as male, about 5’5” tall, slim, dark skinned, and wearing a black shirt—walking toward her direction.

The victim had her back turned to the suspect when she felt him grab her purse, snatching it off her shoulder. The suspect ran south on the sidewalk toward a light-colored four-door sedan parked near the entrance to Tony Roma’s restaurant. The car fled south on Beach Road.

Items stolen include one beige leather purse, a Chinese passport, five bank cards, an iPhone 5, $100, and $4,200 yuan. The victim was not injured.

Contact the Crime Stoppers hotline at 234-7272 or at www.nmicrimestoppers.net. (Crime Stoppers)

