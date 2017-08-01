Ron Barrineau passes away, 75

William Ronald Barrineau, who played a monumental role in promoting the humanities in the CNMI, has died. He was 75.

Barrineau, the first executive director of the NMI Humanities Council who was more popularly known as Ron, passed away on July 26, 2017, in Guam.

According to Saipan Tribune archives, Barrineau served as the executive director of the NMI Humanities Council from 1992 to 2001 and was then appointed to its board of directors shortly after. He also served on the board as secretary/treasurer.

Barrineau was also a retired teacher at Marianas High School and was credited with playing a significant role in the creation of the Northern Marianas College

“He will forever be remembered for his continuous guidance and extraordinary works done to promote the humanities of the Marianas,” said Frankie Eliptico, who currently chairs the council’s board.

“Having served as the Humanities Council executive director for about a decade beginning 1992 and then later as a board member, Mr. Barrineau made important and significant contributions to the growth and advancement of the humanities in the Marianas,” he said.

According to Eliptico, if it weren’t for the guidance of Barrineau, the council would not have thrived as it does today.

“The Humanities Council would not have been where it is today as a thriving organization without Ron’s extraordinary work and guidance during the Council’s formative years,” Eliptico said.

On behalf of the council, Eliptico said that Barrineau will forever be in all of their prayers.

“We are extremely saddened to learn of his passing and will keep him and his family in our prayers,” Eliptico said. “We have committed to keeping his memory alive by continuing his lifelong work of promoting the humanities in the Marianas.”

Barrineau was predeceased by his wife, Margaret McWhorter Barrineau.

He is survived by their three children: Irene Mariana Barrineau, John Brady Barrineau, and Hannah K. Barrineau, many grandchildren, and his three siblings: Russell Barrineau, Jimmy Cole, and Carol Cole.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, at the Saipan Community Church in Susupe, starting at 10am.