Ronald Reagan Strike Group arrives in Guam

By
|
Posted on Sep 26 2016

Tag: , , ,
The flight deck of the USS Ronald Reagan is chockfull of military aircraft. The local media was given the opportunity to see how a U.S. Navy super carrier operates during a tour last week. (Erwin Encinares)

The flight deck of the USS Ronald Reagan is chockfull of military aircraft. The local media was given the opportunity to see how a U.S. Navy super carrier operates during a tour last week. (Erwin Encinares)

APRA HARBOR, Guam—Elements of the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Carrier Strike Group arrived in port last Saturday in Apra Harbor, U.S. Naval Base Guam, for a goodwill port visit after participating in the biennial joint maritime exercise Valiant Shield 2016.

Six additional ships of the strike group pulled into port Saturday as well, including: the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) and the Arleigh Burke class guided-missile destroyers USS Barry (DDG 52), USS Benfold (DDG 65), USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54), USS McCampbell (DDG 85), and USS Stethem (DDG 63).

Pulling into Guam will provide opportunities for sailors to take advantage of what Guam has to offer and be able to participate in community relations (COMREL) projects and activities in the next few days. COMREL projects are an important part of building and strengthening relationships with allies and partners.

Approximately 7,000 sailors make up the strike group. With the call sign “Freedom,” the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier and flagship of Carrier Strike Group Five and Battle Force 7th Fleet, USS Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force which protects and defends the collective maritime interests of the U.S. and its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.

For more news from USS Ronald Reagan visit http://www.reagan.navy.mil/ or https://www.facebook.com/ussronaldreagan/.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

Dry Dock ‘Big Blue’ removed from Naval Base Guam

Posted On Sep 01 2016
, By

Naval Base Guam to conduct Citadel Pacific

Posted On Aug 29 2016
, By

PCF-Marianas Chapter travels to Guam for May session

Posted On Jul 29 2016
, By

Residents to visit Fena Cave on US Naval Base Guam

Posted On Jul 19 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

September 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - September 21, 2016

Posted On Sep 21 2016

Community Briefs - Sept., 16, 2016

Posted On Sep 16 2016

Community Briefs - Sept. 9, 2016

Posted On Sep 09 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 26, 2016, 9:54 PM
Cloudy
Cloudy
28°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 2 m/s NNE
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:06 PM
sunset: 8:10 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune