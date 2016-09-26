Ronald Reagan Strike Group arrives in Guam

APRA HARBOR, Guam—Elements of the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Carrier Strike Group arrived in port last Saturday in Apra Harbor, U.S. Naval Base Guam, for a goodwill port visit after participating in the biennial joint maritime exercise Valiant Shield 2016.

Six additional ships of the strike group pulled into port Saturday as well, including: the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) and the Arleigh Burke class guided-missile destroyers USS Barry (DDG 52), USS Benfold (DDG 65), USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54), USS McCampbell (DDG 85), and USS Stethem (DDG 63).

Pulling into Guam will provide opportunities for sailors to take advantage of what Guam has to offer and be able to participate in community relations (COMREL) projects and activities in the next few days. COMREL projects are an important part of building and strengthening relationships with allies and partners.

Approximately 7,000 sailors make up the strike group. With the call sign “Freedom,” the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier and flagship of Carrier Strike Group Five and Battle Force 7th Fleet, USS Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force which protects and defends the collective maritime interests of the U.S. and its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.

