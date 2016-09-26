Ronald Reagan Strike Group sailors to volunteer in community

ASAN, Guam—The Ronald Reagan Strike Group consisting of USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), USS Chancellorsville (CG 62), USS Barry (DDG 52), USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54), USS Benfold (DDG 65), and USS McCampbell (DDG 85), arrived in Guam for a port call Sept. 24.
While on island, hundreds of sailors will volunteer their time at schools and organizations as a way to give back to the island community:

SEPT. 25:
• Guam Animals in Need (GAIN)—Sailors will help clean kennels and care for animals at the Yigo animal shelter from 9am to 1pm.
• Island Girl Power—Sailors will assist with the beautification of nearby parks from 10am to 2pm.

SEPT. 26:
• Harry S. Truman Elementary School—Sailors will speak to students about their careers and assist school staff with maintenance from 8:30am to 2pm.
• Agat Village Beautification Project—Sailors will work alongside the Agat Mayor’s Office staff to clear out a nearby river from 9:30am to 2pm.
• Astumbo Elementary School—Sailors will interact with students and discuss their careers from 10:30am to 12:10pm.

SEPT. 27:
• Juan M. Guerrero Elementary School—Sailors will discuss their careers with students and interact with them from 8:30am to 1pm.
• Wettengel Elementary School—Sailors will interact with students and discuss their careers from 9am to 2pm.
• Marcial Sablan Elementary School—Sailors will interact with students and discuss their careers from 9am to 2pm.
• Dededo Beautification Project—Sailors will assist the mayor’s staff with tree trimming and cleanup from 9:30am to 1pm.
• Asan-Maina Beautification Project—Sailors will assist the mayor’s staff with village road cleanups and painting of community buildings from 9:30am to 1pm.
• Merizo Beautification/Ge’us River Cleanup—In partnership with the Guam Bureau of Statistics and Plans Coral Watershed Program and the Department of Agriculture, Sailors will assist staff with bamboo removal in the Ge’us River from 10am to 3pm.

SEPT. 28
• B.P. Carbullido Elementary School and Chief Brodie Elementary School—Sailors will interact and work with students from 9am to 1pm.
• C.L. Taitano Elementary School—Sailors will speak to fifth graders about their careers from 12:30pm to 1pm.

Ronald Reagan was commissioned in July 2003 and is the ninth Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier. She is named after the 40th U.S. president and carries the motto “Peace Through Strength,” a recurrent theme during Reagan’s presidency which continues to resonate in our current maritime environment. There are approximately 5,000 service members on board.

Ronald Reagan, Chancellorsville, Barry, Curtis Wilbur, Benfold, and McCampbell are part of Carrier Strike Group 5, which is the Navy’s only forward-deployed strike group located in Yokosuka, Japan and operates throughout the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (PR)

