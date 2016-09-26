Rota cop in domestic violence case says he was not provided Miranda rights

By
|
Posted on Sep 26 2016

Tag: , , ,

George Ayuyu Barcinas, a Rota police officer facing domestic violence charges, moves the Superior Court to suppress any statement he made to law enforcement officers allegedly without providing him his constitutional rights.

In a motion to suppress statements, Barcinas, through counsel assistant public defender Tillman Clark, requested the court to find his first statement be found inadmissible at trial as a violation of Miranda.

Miranda refers to the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark ruling that concludes that statements made by a suspect in police custody are generally inadmissible if the suspect has not been made aware of his or her Fifth and Sixth Amendment rights.

Clark also asked the court to hold as inadmissible Barcinas’ second statement to the police as a post-warning violation of Miranda and Seibert.

Seibert refers to a U.S. Supreme Court decision that held that Miranda warnings given mid-interrogation, after the defendant gave an unwarned confession, were ineffective, and thus a repeated confession made post-Miranda warning, after questioning resumed following a short break, was inadmissible at trial.

Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho set the hearing of the motion to suppress for Oct. 7 at 8:30am at the Rota Courthouse.

Camacho reset the bench trial currently scheduled on Oct. 7 at 9am, to Oct. 7 at 1:30pm at the Rota Courthouse.

Clark stated that on June 5, 2015, at 5:25pm, police detective Shaw Taisacan responded to the residence of Barcinas.

Clark said Taisacan said Barcinas flagged down the vehicle, and he was immediately, in the words of Taisacan, placed under arrest and transported to Department of Public Safety Central for processing by a police officer.

On that same day at 5:43pm, Clark said, while under arrest in police custody, Police Officer Noel M. Calvo interviewed Barcinas.

In that interview, the defense lawyer said, Barcinas gave a full and detailed description of his version of the events that occurred that day.

Clark said Barcinas was never Mirandarized or otherwise informed of his constitutional rights before giving his statement.

At 9pm that same day, Clark said, Barcinas had his rights read to him by Detective Taisacan and was interviewed again.

Clark said the second interview was equally descriptive and detailed as Barcinas’ earlier interview and was substantially identical.

Clark said it is not reasonable to find that the Miranda warnings Barcinas received could function effectively.

Clark said at the time which Barcinas received them he had already told the officers a fully chronological narrative of his history and there was nothing more to add.

Clark said the only purpose of a second interview was to do so after having read him his rights and thus, in the minds of the officers involved, getting a legally admissible statement.

The Office of the Attorney General alleged that on June 5, 2015 on Rota, Barcinas pinned his wife to the ground and placed her in a headlock. He allegedly grabbed his wife’s keys from her car’s ignition against her will preventing her from leaving his property.

Barcinas also allegedly used physical force to struggle with and prevent the victim from calling law enforcement after she informed him of her intention to do so.

The government charged the 35-year-old Barcinas with assault and battery, disturbing the peace, and interfering with a domestic violence report.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

Judge Camacho denies cop’s motion to postpone trial

Posted On Sep 20 2016
, By

Supreme Court vacates trial court’s sentence and remands for re-sentencing

Posted On Sep 14 2016
, By

Cop facing sexual abuse charges granted request for bail modification hearing on Rota

Posted On Aug 29 2016
, By

Supreme Court affirms conviction of restaurant robber

Posted On Aug 22 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

September 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - September 21, 2016

Posted On Sep 21 2016

Community Briefs - Sept., 16, 2016

Posted On Sep 16 2016

Community Briefs - Sept. 9, 2016

Posted On Sep 09 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 26, 2016, 9:56 PM
Cloudy
Cloudy
28°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 2 m/s NNE
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:06 PM
sunset: 8:10 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune