AS MANGLONAS DUEL FOR SENATE SEAT

Rota council chair works to turn this to his advantage

By
|
Posted on Oct 12 2016

Tag: , , ,

ROTA—With Sen. Paul A. Manglona (Ind-Rota) squaring off against his younger brother, Thomas A. Manglona, for the same Senate position in the Nov. 8 election, 15th Rota Municipal Council chair George Ogo Hocog strongly believes that the brothers’ “political squabble” will turn to his advantage.

Hocog, who is also running for a Senate seat, agreed that the votes for the Manglona brothers from their clan and supporters will surely be divided,

Hocog said having been elected thrice to the Rota Municipal Council, he’s gained enough knowledge in order for him to be a good senator.

He believes the Municipal Council operates almost similarly to the Senate or the House.

“I think that I have done a lot of things for our people, despite a very minimal budget for the council,” said Hocog, citing the many programs they have for the people, youths, and senior citizens.

“I believe that people should give me a chance to work for them. I am very committed and very aggressive to work for them,” he added.

Hocog said Sen. Manglona has been elected to his position for 28 years, which he believes is “too long” and he believes there should be a term limit for senators, representatives, and even councilmen.

“If the governor can be accorded two terms, why not the House or the Senate or even the Municipal Council for that matter, so that other people can serve with new ideas,” he pointed out.

The Rota Municipal Council chairman said the longer a person stays in the Senate or the House, that person tends to lose the interest of the people.

If elected to the Senate, Hocog’s goals and objectives are to work toward economic recovery for the island, upgrade the ports of entry, open opportunities for people to be gainfully employed, and work with elected and appointed leaders especially at the federal level to ensure that the CNMI would continue to be able to hire skilled foreign workers because of its inadequate local work force.

His other goals are to improve the financial posture of the Rota Municipal Scholarship Foundation Board, work closely with the Rota mayor so that adequate funds are available for patients who need to stay on Saipan for medical treatment, work closely with other elected leaders to safeguard the lifespan of the Retirement Fund to assist the retirees, and work closely with the Legislature to amend the Commonwealth Environmental Protection Act to provide assistance to farmers.

Hocog, 58, is married to Lucy Calvo Manglona. They have six children. He finished elementary and high schools on Rota. He went to college for two years at the University of Guam.

At a political forum organized by high school students on Rota last Friday morning, Hocog faced the Manglona brothers, saying a bachelor’s degree or master’s degree is not necessary so long as he or she uses common sense to work with people.

Hocog retired as a government employee six years ago. He used to work as a Community and Culture Affairs sports recreation specialist, where he was selected employee of the year for Rota and eventually elected as overall CNMI Employee of the Year.

Hocog used to serve as a board member for the CNMI Election Commission. He also previously held many civic positions and at several private companies.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

‘Prices of commodities on Rota go down’

Posted On Oct 12 2016
, By

Man wins $5,000 on his birthday

Posted On Oct 12 2016
, By

Govt said to be finalizing public transport system for Saipan

Posted On Oct 12 2016
, By

Remembering the past

Posted On Oct 11 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

October 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Oct. 7, 2016

Posted On Oct 07 2016

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Oct. 5, 2016

Posted On Oct 05 2016

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Oct. 4, 2016

Posted On Oct 04 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

October 11, 2016, 8:41 PM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 1 m/s E
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:08 PM
sunset: 7:59 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune