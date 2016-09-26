Rota delegation bills appropriate more than $2M

By
|
Posted on Sep 26 2016

Tag: , , ,

The Rota Legislative Delegation passed four House Local Bills that appropriate more than $2 million and would fund various projects and programs in the CNMI’s southernmost island. The total amount is $2,113,263.14 with $2 million specifically allotted to the First Senatorial District under Public Law 18-56.

HLB 19-70 earmarked $2 million for the Municipality of Rota with more than 50 percent or $1,550,000 to pay the 25 percent Retirement cut restoration of all retirees and surviving beneficiaries that were either still residing in Rota or outside of the island.

The Rota Municipal government employees will be getting $250,000 with Mayor Efraim Atalig as the expenditure authority; $101,050 is for subsistence allowances of residents undergoing hemodialysis and terminally ill patients; $43,950 for the Rota Mayor’s Office’s operations.

The Rota Municipal Scholarship Foundation was allotted $10,000, while the Dr. Rita Inos Junior-Senior High School and Sinapalo Elementary School will be getting $7,000 each for the payment of textbooks, sports equipment, and minor facility repairs.

SEAS and Asian-West Development Inc. or the former Paradise Hotel will be receiving $5,000 as partial payment for the use of their facilities, while Dr. Francois Claasens and Dr. James Toskas will be given $5,000 apiece as partial payment for services rendered to the Municipality of Rota.

The Rota Casino Gaming Commission will have an additional $5,000 for its funds with the Eskuelan Francisco De Borja and Grace Christian Academy allocated $3,000 each for non-religious textbooks, sports equipment, and minor facility repairs.

HLB 19-61 appropriated $67,328 from the accrued Bond Interest Income that was identified by the Commonwealth Development Authority. The money will be funding the renovation and other repairs of the Rota Guest House located in Navy Hill.

HLB 19-72 is for Rota’s gaming and tourism enhancement and will get $25,935.14 that was allotted under PL 18-30. The amount is divided to: $15,935.14 for Bisita Luta activities and $5,000 each for the 2nd Coconut Festival and the annual Fishing Derby.

HLB 19-71 appropriates $20,000 that was collected from local license fees of poker and pachinko slot machines. It would supplement the expenses for the fall 2016 semester of Rota students that are receiving assistance from the Rota Municipal Scholarship Foundation.

Rep. Glenn S. Maratita (R-Rota) introduced all local bills and was passed by the delegation in their last week’s session. All four local bills are now awaiting the signature of Gov. Ralph DLG Torres.

Jon Perez | Reporter
Jon Perez has been covering local and international sports events for more than 15 years. His sports writing career started when he joined the weekly DAWN, University of the East’s student newspaper, when he was in college.

