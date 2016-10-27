Rota delegation honors Taimanao for her win

The Rota Legislative Delegation recently presented Palanga Tiara B. Taimanao with a commemorative resolution for being crowned the 2016 Miss Teen Marianas.

Se. Teresita A. Santos, Sen. Steve K. Mesngon, and Rep. Glenn L. Maratita extended their gratitude and admiration to both Palanga and her parents, Elphrain S. Junior and Cecile Taimanao.

Commemorative Resolution 19-9 was presented to the 2016 Miss Teen Marianas on Thursday, Oct. 20, in honor of her hard work and for being the first young lady from the island of Rota to represent the CNMI internationally.

Upon receiving her title back in July this year, both Taimanao and her mother relocated from their home island of Rota to Saipan to further support Taimanao’s growth and development with Stellar Marianas as an ambassador of the CNMI.

Taimanao’s endeavors include her social platform in support of agricultural sustainability of the islands and she plans to initiate the movement in the months to come.