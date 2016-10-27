Rota delegation honors Taimanao for her win

By
|
Posted on Oct 27 2016

Tag: , , ,
In photo from left to right, Jacky V. Santos, Beauty Training director, Stellar Marianas; Maria Valentina Haberman, director of Public Relations, Stellar Marianas; Sen. Steve Mesngon of Rota; Palanga Taimanao, 2016 Miss Teen Marianas; Cecile Taimanao, mother of 2016 Miss Teen Marianas; Rep. Glenn Maratita of Rota; Sen. Teresita A. Santos of Rota; and Ping Guerrero, national director, Stellar Marianas. (Contributed Photo)

In photo from left to right, Jacky V. Santos, Beauty Training director, Stellar Marianas; Maria Valentina Haberman, director of Public Relations, Stellar Marianas; Sen. Steve Mesngon of Rota; Palanga Taimanao, 2016 Miss Teen Marianas; Cecile Taimanao, mother of 2016 Miss Teen Marianas; Rep. Glenn Maratita of Rota; Sen. Teresita A. Santos of Rota; and Ping Guerrero, national director, Stellar Marianas. (Contributed Photo)

The Rota Legislative Delegation recently presented Palanga Tiara B. Taimanao with a commemorative resolution for being crowned the 2016 Miss Teen Marianas. 

Se. Teresita A. Santos, Sen. Steve K. Mesngon, and Rep. Glenn L. Maratita extended their gratitude and admiration to both Palanga and her parents, Elphrain S. Junior and Cecile Taimanao. 

Commemorative Resolution 19-9 was presented to the 2016 Miss Teen Marianas on Thursday, Oct. 20, in honor of her hard work and for being the first young lady from the island of Rota to represent the CNMI internationally.

Upon receiving her title back in July this year, both Taimanao and her mother relocated from their home island of Rota to Saipan to further support Taimanao’s growth and development with Stellar Marianas as an ambassador of the CNMI.

Taimanao’s endeavors include her social platform in support of agricultural sustainability of the islands and she plans to initiate the movement in the months to come. 

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

