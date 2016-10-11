‘Rota economy on the upswing’

ROTA—Two investors are seriously interested in putting up businesses on the island and there are many indicators that their economy is on the upswing, according to Rota Mayor Efraim M. Atalig.

In an interview on Friday, Atalig noted an increase in the number of flights to Rota since last year and he expects to see a further increases this year.

Star Marianas, Arctic Circle, and Cape Air have been providing flights from Guam and Saipan for the Bisita Luta and Rota fiesta celebrations.

Atalig said a few investors came around and saw improvements in terms of the island’s tourism enhancement sites and the cleanliness of the island.

“That make me feel good because [the feedback is] coming from them [investors],” he said.

Atalig disclosed continued efforts to bring in more investors, saying that two investors seem to be serious. Without identifying the two, Atalig hinted that they are leaning more toward building a hotel and engaging in eco-tourism.

“When you see investors, it tells you that we need to make Rota alive in terms of economy,” he said, adding that he is also working toward increasing the capacity of skilled workers through trade and vocational training as the island has not enough manpower.

The mayor said he welcomes a casino on the island, but his main focus is eco-tourism.

“But if eco-tourism comes along with a casino, I welcome it. But I want to balance the growth between these two. I don’t want put too much growth on casino, perhaps see more emphasis on eco-tourism,” Atalig said.