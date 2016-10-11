‘Rota economy on the upswing’

Mayor says 2 investors interested to build a hotel, put up eco-tourism industry
By
|
Posted on Oct 11 2016

Tag: , , ,

ROTA—Two investors are seriously interested in putting up businesses on the island and there are many indicators that their economy is on the upswing, according to Rota Mayor Efraim M. Atalig.

In an interview on Friday, Atalig noted an increase in the number of flights to Rota since last year and he expects to see a further increases this year.

Star Marianas, Arctic Circle, and Cape Air have been providing flights from Guam and Saipan for the Bisita Luta and Rota fiesta celebrations.

Atalig said a few investors came around and saw improvements in terms of the island’s tourism enhancement sites and the cleanliness of the island.

“That make me feel good because [the feedback is] coming from them [investors],” he said.

Atalig disclosed continued efforts to bring in more investors, saying that two investors seem to be serious. Without identifying the two, Atalig hinted that they are leaning more toward building a hotel and engaging in eco-tourism.

“When you see investors, it tells you that we need to make Rota alive in terms of economy,” he said, adding that he is also working toward increasing the capacity of skilled workers through trade and vocational training as the island has not enough manpower.

The mayor said he welcomes a casino on the island, but his main focus is eco-tourism.

“But if eco-tourism comes along with a casino, I welcome it. But I want to balance the growth between these two. I don’t want put too much growth on casino, perhaps see more emphasis on eco-tourism,” Atalig said.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

‘Bisita Luta’ draws crowds

Posted On Oct 10 2016
, By
9

Brown: BSI will put Saipan on world casino map

Posted On Oct 07 2016
, By

Numbers don’t lie

Posted On Sep 30 2016
, By

How to build a better community

Posted On Sep 23 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

October 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Oct. 7, 2016

Posted On Oct 07 2016

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Oct. 5, 2016

Posted On Oct 05 2016

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Oct. 4, 2016

Posted On Oct 04 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

October 10, 2016, 10:29 PM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
29°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 74%
wind speed: 3 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 8:08 PM
sunset: 8:00 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune