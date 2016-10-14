Rota Resort owners sue Rota casino commission

By
|
Posted on Oct 14 2016

Tag: , , ,

The owner and president of Rota Resort and Country Club filed yesterday a lawsuit against the Rota Casino Gaming Commission and its commissioners for allegedly deeming their conditional casino license expired on July 15, 2016, during a “special meeting” that was done allegedly in violation of the Open Government Act.

SNM Corp., owner of Rota Resort and Country Club, and SNM president and chair Hee Kyun Cho, are suing the Rota Casino Gaming Commission, commission chair Joaquin S. Manglona, commission vice chair Francisco S. Calvo, and commission commissioners Mateo A. Santos and John William King.

SNMI and Cho, through counsel Robert T. Torres, asked the Superior Court to prevent the enforcement of any actions of the Rota Casino Gaming Commission.

Torres requested the court to prevent the commission from holding any further meeting or taking any further action related to SNM, in violation of the Commonwealth Code.

Torres moved the court to declare that the commission’s special resolution as null and void.

Last Oct. 4, SNM received a copy of a resolution passed by the commission.

The resolution states that, “since the issuance of the conditional license on July 15, 2011, more than five years ago, there is still no casino and there is no evidence that anything is being done on this casino project as proposed by the SNM Corp. in its business plan.”

The resolution further states that “the proposed project has not served the interest of our community.”

The resolution also resolved that the commission has decided that the conditional casino license issued to SNM Corp. on July 15, 2011, expired on July 15, 2016.

Torres requested the court to declare that SNM’s license granted by the Commission Resolution 2011-2 was issued on the date of or subsequent to the date of full payment of the corresponding casino license fee (Sept. 25, 2013), and does not expire until at least either Sept. 25, 2018 or Oct. 2, 2018.

SNM made an initial casino license fee payment in the amount of $200,000 to the Rota municipal treasurer on June 9, 2013.

SNM also made a further casino license fee payment in the amount of $200,000 to the Rota municipal treasurer.

The lawyer said the commission violated the Open Government Act by failing, among other things, to provide Cho and SNM notice of the special meeting, failing to provide them with notice of the agenda of such meeting, failing to afford them an opportunity to submit data, views, or arguments in writing, on an agenda item of the special meeting.

Torres said the special resolution was enacted at a meeting that was not open to the public, and not held at a date fixed by law or statute.

Torres said the commission, through regulation, implemented a license fee scheme where a casino license for five years requires payment of a license fee of $400,000.

Torres asserted that the Commonwealth Code requires the commission to issue a casino license as of the date of payment of the license fee.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

Holiday on Election Day

Posted On Oct 14 2016
, By

‘Political coercion will not be tolerated’

Posted On Sep 13 2016
, By

OGA still applies to the Legislature

Posted On Sep 05 2016
, By

Lt. Gov. Hocog claims legislative immunity

Posted On Aug 31 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

October 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Oct. 14, 2016

Posted On Oct 14 2016

Community Briefs - October 13, 2016

Posted On Oct 13 2016

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Oct. 7, 2016

Posted On Oct 07 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

October 13, 2016, 9:04 PM
Cloudy
Cloudy
28°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 85%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:08 PM
sunset: 7:58 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune