Rota school ends Catholic Schools Week celebration

Posted on Feb 07 2017

Eskuelan San Francisco de Borja Catholic Schools Week Support Staff of the Year Lea D. Maratita, Teacher of the Year Mary Rose S. Lucero, and Grandparent of the Year Abel Barcinas with grandson Marco Edward B. Hocog. (Contributed Photo)

Students, educators, and parents at Eskuelan San Francisco de Borja joined thousands of students across the country to culminate National Catholic Schools Week in their own special way.

The school marked Catholic Schools Week with the theme “Catholic Schools: Communities of Faith, Knowledge and Service” from Jan. 29 to Feb. 4.

According to the school, the theme encompasses several concepts at the heart of Catholic education. Our school is not only a community in itself but also a part of the larger community of home, church, diocese, village/city, and nation. Faith, knowledge and service are integral components of a Catholic education, which has as its core aim to build up the body of Christ. And in every community of faith, knowledge, and service there is always someone in the community sent by God to help.

“The annual Catholic Schools Week celebration is a time of great joy where we thank God for sending great and special people to assist Catholic schools,” said administrator/principal Carmen H. Atalig. “We need to recognize these people who in any way shaped Catholic schools.”

In celebration of Catholic Schools Week, Eskuelan San Francico de Borja honored:

• The faithful people of the community of Luta and abroad;

• Our elderly/man’amko and the staff of the Rota Man’amko Center;

• Monsignor Louis Antonelli;

• The alumni: Samantha King Sablan, Deanna Manglona Ogo, Dominic Maratita, Pauline M. Manglona, and Dina Songao;

• Catholic Schools Week guest speakers: Rev. Fr. Isidro Ogumoro; Herman Atalig, Rosita A. Hocog, and Chanelle A. Manglona.

• Matea King Sablan Scholarship Foundation (Tanya King).

• Tita A. Hocog

• Sen. Paul A. Manglona, Sen. Teresita Santos, Rep. Glenn Maratita, Councilor Ivan Mereb, and former municipal council members George Hocog and Roman Calvo.

• Businesses, benefactors, and donors.

• Parents, families, and friends of Eskuelan San Francisco de Borja.

In addition, awards were presented to educators, staff, and volunteers. They are:

• Mary Rose S. Lucero (3rd – 5th Grade Class adviser): 2017 Eskuelan San Francisco de Borja Teacher of the Year.

• Lea Del Rosario Maratita (Preschool adviser): Support Staff of the Year

• Edward C. Maratita, Jr. (6th – 8th Grade class adviser): Leadership Award

• Florinda M. Chavez (1st – 2nd Grade class adviser): Religious Award

• Mary Rose S. Lucero: Religious Award

• Monette M. Ladao: Appreciation and Recognition Award

• Rorilyn T. Cantil: Service Award

• Abel Barcinas: Grandparent Award

“Congratulations to all who made our Catholic Schools Week successful at Eskuelan San Francisco de Borja,” said Atalig.

“We ask all our parish communities to pray daily for the continued mission of our Catholic schools. Pray for teachers and staff members who daily witness and proclaim the Gospel to our students. These men and women truly are, in the words of St. John Paul II, “great gifts to the church,” said board member Edward C. Maratita Jr.

“Pray also for our predecessors (the late Sr. Benedict, Sr. Bridget, Sr. Ascension, and Sr. Zosima), priests, and lay people who established the firm foundation for Eskuelan San Francisco de Borja in our diocese. What a tremendous treasure they have given us to continue providing Catholic education,” added Maratita. (ESFDB)

