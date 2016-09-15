2nd Rotaract Youth Leadership Conference unites future leaders

By
|
Posted on Sep 15 2016

Tag: , , ,

The Rotaract Club of the Marianas, in partnership with the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, is hosting the 2nd Rotaract Youth Leadership Conference–“Uniting Our

Future Leaders” on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016 at the Pacific Star Resort & Spa from 8am to 4pm.

RYLC is a leadership development conference for Guam’s youth aimed at building skills in public speaking, substance abuse prevention, financial literacy and entrepreneurship. Young leaders will have the opportunity to collaborate with one another in a series of workshops, team building activities and energizer games.

The event will feature keynote speaker Oliver Alvarez, senior deputy governor of Youth Service from Rotary International District 3810 of the Philippines. His dynamic presentation will bring his professional experience of working in and for the community of the Philippines to the Guam audience in hopes of inspiring change and positive attitudes.

Registration is free and open to high school students from the ages of 14 to 17. High school students who are interested in attending or would like to know more information about the 2nd Rotaract Youth Leadership Conference can send an email to the Rotaract Club of the Marianas at rotaractmarianas@gmail.com or contact Sean Rupley at 689-0818.

The Rotaract Club of the Marianas is a local non-profit service organization sponsored by Guam’s Rotary Clubs. The organization seeks to address the community’s needs through service as well as to build young professionals to become ethical and effective leaders.

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

