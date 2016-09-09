Rotary Club’s Las Vegas Night on Nov. 5

The Rotary Club of Saipan has scheduled its signature annual fundraising event, Las Vegas Night, for Nov. 5 at the Royal Taga Hall of Saipan World Resort.

Rotary Club president Ivan Ilmov said doors open at 7pm and the event ends at exactly 12pm.

Various prizes would be available for the raffle, including the grand prize—a 2016 Mazda 3 or $10,000 cash. Runner-up prizes include $3,000, $2,000, $1,000, $500 as well as door prizes. Raffle tickets are $5 per ticket, with ticket booklets costing $20.

The local Rotary Club’s uses funds raised from Las Vegas Night to finance its various community projects. Las Vegas Night 2015 raised money for the construction of Kagman Family Park, which has just started construction as the Rotary Club has finally raised enough funds.

“Kagman Family Park has finally been starting construction. We have just finalized the contract with the construction company,” said Ilmov. “We have been raising money for this for several years, and finally we have enough to start construction. The Kagman Family Park would be beside the Kagman Community Center.”

This year, the Rotary Club is saving money to donate dictionaries to third graders of both public and private schools and the Million Dollar Scholars of Kagman High School.

“All money goes to fundraising. We raised money for the Kagman Family Park, this year we are raising several projects we have. We buy dictionaries for third graders, and Million Dollar Scholars for Kagman High School,” said Ilmov.