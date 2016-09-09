Rotary Club’s Las Vegas Night on Nov. 5

By
|
Posted on Sep 09 2016

Tag: , , ,

The Rotary Club of Saipan has scheduled its signature annual fundraising event, Las Vegas Night, for Nov. 5 at the Royal Taga Hall of Saipan World Resort.

Rotary Club president Ivan Ilmov said doors open at 7pm and the event ends at exactly 12pm.

Various prizes would be available for the raffle, including the grand prize—a 2016 Mazda 3 or $10,000 cash. Runner-up prizes include $3,000, $2,000, $1,000, $500 as well as door prizes. Raffle tickets are $5 per ticket, with ticket booklets costing $20.

The local Rotary Club’s uses funds raised from Las Vegas Night to finance its various community projects. Las Vegas Night 2015 raised money for the construction of Kagman Family Park, which has just started construction as the Rotary Club has finally raised enough funds.

“Kagman Family Park has finally been starting construction. We have just finalized the contract with the construction company,” said Ilmov. “We have been raising money for this for several years, and finally we have enough to start construction. The Kagman Family Park would be beside the Kagman Community Center.”

This year, the Rotary Club is saving money to donate dictionaries to third graders of both public and private schools and the Million Dollar Scholars of Kagman High School.

“All money goes to fundraising. We raised money for the Kagman Family Park, this year we are raising several projects we have. We buy dictionaries for third graders, and Million Dollar Scholars for Kagman High School,” said Ilmov.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Erwin Encinares | Reporter

Related Posts

0

Mariana Stamp and Coin Club touts upcoming workshop at Rotary

Posted On Sep 01 2016
, By
0

Tatiana Babauta is newest member of Rotary Club

Posted On Aug 25 2016
, By
3

‘NMTI’s goal is to become a community college’

Posted On Aug 24 2016
, By
0

Declamation champ wows Rotary members

Posted On Aug 18 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

September 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Sept. 9, 2016

Posted On Sep 09 2016

Community Briefs - September 7, 2016

Posted On Sep 07 2016

Community Briefs - Sept. 6, 2016

Posted On Sep 06 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 8, 2016, 9:06 PM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 3 m/s SSE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:05 PM
sunset: 8:24 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune