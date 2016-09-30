Rotary welcomes new member

Ficke

Ficke

The Rotary Club of Saipan has inducted a new member into its ranks last Tuesday during its weekly membership meeting at the Hyatt Regency Saipan.

J&G Company Inc.’s Sean Ficke is the newest member of the local Rotary Club. Just moving here to Saipan in June from Florida, Ficke was also a Rotary member of Viera Rotary Club based in Florida.

Ficke shared that he is looking forward to give back to the community. “[I’m] just looking forward to helping and giving back to the community. The economy is really thriving and growing, so we want to jump on board and take advantage and help and give back to the community,” shared Ficke after the induction.

Ficke also shared bits and pieces of his life to the Rotary members.

“I look forward to being a part of your guys group here and [I] moved here in June, brought my family, helping the family business of J&G. I was in Viera Rotary Club for four years in Florida,” he said.

Born and raised in Guam, Ficke lived in Hawaii and Florida for over 10 years. Ficke is in the CNMI to spearhead new business ventures of J&G Company.

Erwin Encinares | Reporter

Weather Forecast

September 29, 2016, 10:18 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
28°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 81%
wind speed: 1 m/s SSW
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 8:07 PM
sunset: 8:08 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

