Rota’s Lizama posts fastest win in ROP 20

By
|
Posted on Aug 24 2016

Tag: , , ,

Rota’s Juan “Hot Pocket” Lizama, left, acknowledges his supporters after winning over Red Ants Academy’s Jones Langu during their bout in the ROP 20: Conquer last Friday at The Warehouse. Also in the photo is ring announcer L.J. Castro. (Roselyn B. Monroyo)

Rota’s Juan “Hot Pocket” Lizama needed only 51 seconds to win his Rites of Passage debut as he scored a TKO victory over Red Ants Academy’s Jones Langu in their featherweight bout in ROP 20: Conquer held last Friday at The Warehouse.

Lizama, who is fighting out of Ground Fu Guam and drew a loud cheer during the introduction and after his win from his fans that flew in from Guam, pinned Langu down early and they grappled for a while before the former gained the advantage in position as the latter turned his back. From behind, Lizama unleashed heavy punches to Langu’s body and head. Langu, instead of counter-attacking, used both his hands to cover his head and made no effort to move away from the danger zone. Lizama threw a few more strikes and the third man on the ring, Alverick Alvarez, had seen enough and stopped the fight, awarding the Rota fight the TKO victory with more than two minutes left in the opening round.

Meanwhile, Ground Fu Guam went 3-for-3 in ROP 20 as Victor Taitano and Don Rasa also prevailed in their respective matches last weekend.

Taitano registered a win via submission (rear-naked choke) against Team Zalaka’s Bradlee “Kaboom” Manalo at the 2:31 mark of Round 1 of their bantamweight bout. Taitano was the aggressive fighter right at the get-go, while Manalo tried to get out from the former’s hold and was successful in his first attempt. However, Taitano would not be denied, as he went after Manalo anew and once down had his arms wrapped around the latter’s neck to earn the early win.

In the featherweight duel between Rasa and Trench Tech’s Mark “The Dark” Nuique, the Ground Fu Guam fighter took the win via triangle choke in the second round.

Nuique absorbed the loss despite getting points early, as he connected a couple of kicks and strikes on Rasa. The Ground Fu Guam standout then brought the duel down the canvas and made repeated attempts to neutralize Nuique with an RNC. However, Nuique managed to free himself and stand up to survive the first three minutes of the match.

In the second round, the two fighters had a brief exchange before Rasa caught Nuique anew and they went down. Again, Rasa tried to employ an RNC, hoping to stop Nuique, who for the nth time got away from the hold. Frustrated, but still persistent, Rasa attacked Nuique again and this time he also used his legs to immobilize the Trench Tech fighter and finally, he was successful, getting the victory via triangle choke at the 2:50 of the penultimate round.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for 16 years. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.

