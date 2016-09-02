Sabino to compete in iPOP in LA

By
|
Posted on Sep 02 2016

Tag: , , ,
International Presentation Of Performers CNMI champion Bernice Shane Sabino is flanked by second placer Donato "DJ" Santiago, left, and third placer Lawrence Tubera. (Contributed Photo)

International Presentation Of Performers CNMI champion Bernice Shane Sabino is flanked by second placer Donato “DJ” Santiago, left, and third placer Lawrence Tubera. (Contributed Photo)

Bernice Shane Sabino will represent the CNMI in the International Presentation Of Performers Talent Competition 2017 in Los Angeles, California after winning the local edition of the tilt last Saturday.

The 10-year-old Sabino won the International Presentation Of Performers CNMI champion, dubbed iPOP CNMI, held last Aug. 13 at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multipurpose Center in Susupe.

Donato “DJ” Santiago placed second, while Lawrence Tubera was third place.

Sabino’s mother, Sheryl, said she is overflowing with pride and happiness because of her daughter’s latest achievement.

“I am so happy. It feels like a dream come true for my daughter because she always dreams of going to other countries,” said the elder Sabino.

Bernice Sabino, however, always had big plans for herself competitively.

“She keeps on asking me when she would be joining big competitions,” said Sheryl swelling with pride. “When we had the chance, we told her to just do her best.”

Besides winning the 2016 iPOP CNMI, Bernice has also won other competitions such as the CNMI’s Got Talent and the Marianas Idol.

Jessica Castro, the event coordinator of iPOP CNMI, said that the iPOP CNMI event was a way to showcase the pool of talents the CNMI had to offer.

IPOP is a talent competition that is held twice a year showcasing various talents, mainly acting, dancing, singing, and modeling.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Erwin Encinares | Reporter

Related Posts

‘CNMI needs to tap available workforce’

Posted On Sep 02 2016
, By

Torres: Earthjustice lawsuit affects military’s plans

Posted On Sep 02 2016
, By

A local office for MCV

Posted On Sep 02 2016
, By
0

Jr. tennis players reign supreme

Posted On Sep 02 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

August 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - September 2, 2016

Posted On Sep 02 2016

Community Briefs - Sept. 1, 2016

Posted On Sep 01 2016

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Aug. 31, 2016

Posted On Aug 31 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 1, 2016, 8:57 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
27°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 3 m/s W
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:05 PM
sunset: 8:29 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune