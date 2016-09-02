Sabino to compete in iPOP in LA

Bernice Shane Sabino will represent the CNMI in the International Presentation Of Performers Talent Competition 2017 in Los Angeles, California after winning the local edition of the tilt last Saturday.

The 10-year-old Sabino won the International Presentation Of Performers CNMI champion, dubbed iPOP CNMI, held last Aug. 13 at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multipurpose Center in Susupe.

Donato “DJ” Santiago placed second, while Lawrence Tubera was third place.

Sabino’s mother, Sheryl, said she is overflowing with pride and happiness because of her daughter’s latest achievement.

“I am so happy. It feels like a dream come true for my daughter because she always dreams of going to other countries,” said the elder Sabino.

Bernice Sabino, however, always had big plans for herself competitively.

“She keeps on asking me when she would be joining big competitions,” said Sheryl swelling with pride. “When we had the chance, we told her to just do her best.”

Besides winning the 2016 iPOP CNMI, Bernice has also won other competitions such as the CNMI’s Got Talent and the Marianas Idol.

Jessica Castro, the event coordinator of iPOP CNMI, said that the iPOP CNMI event was a way to showcase the pool of talents the CNMI had to offer.

IPOP is a talent competition that is held twice a year showcasing various talents, mainly acting, dancing, singing, and modeling.