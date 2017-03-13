Sablan: Include insular areas in infrastructure plan

By
|
Posted on Mar 13 2017

Tag: , , ,

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Insular areas must be included in the $1 trillion infrastructure plan that President Donald Trump has promised, said Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (Ind-MP).

The House Subcommittee on Indian, Insular, and Alaska Native Affairs held a hearing Friday on infrastructure in the insular areas and Indian county, which Sablan said will help establish the need for further federal investment in capital improvements.

“Insular and tribal people are among the nation’s poorest,” Sablan told the subcommittee. “And the key to raising standards of living and developing our economies is first-rate infrastructure.

“Today’s hearing can establish a strong record for what our infrastructure needs are, so that when the President’s proposal is legislated this subcommittee will be able to advocate for the islands and tribes.”

Trump promised during his campaign and at last week’s address to a joint session of Congress that his administration would offer a $1 trillion investment in revitalizing America’s roads, airports, and other public infrastructure.

“To launch our national rebuilding, I will be asking Congress to approve legislation that produces a $1 trillion investment in the infrastructure of the United States—financed through both public and private capital—creating millions of new jobs,” the President said. “This effort will be guided by two core principles: Buy American, and hire American.”

Nikolao Pula, acting assistant Secretary of the Interior for Insular Affairs, was among the witnesses at Friday morning’s hearing. He provided an overview of capital improvement grants managed by the Office of Insular Affairs. Thirty percent of the funding goes for schools. Solid waste projects receive 18 percent. The other half of funding is divided among energy, hospitals, public buildings, and other areas of development.

Pula also gave some specific examples of projects he said are yielding positive results. “In American Samoa, the $8 million, 134-foot ship M/V Manu’atele now plies the water between Manu’a and the main island of Tutuila, providing both cargo and passengers transport.

“In the CNMI, $29 million in CIP funds facilitated the transformation of the Puerto Rico dump into a beautiful public park next to the lagoon for residents and tourists to enjoy.”

The Office of Insular Affairs administers $27.72 million in “CNMI Covenant Funds” for island infrastructure each year; and each insular area governor decides which specific projects are funded.

OIA allocates the money among the island governments based on how well each manages its money and accounts for grants. Over the years this system has resulted in less and less money going to the Marianas.

Sablan pointed out that Saipan still does not have 24-hour water, a public health issue. The Marianas congressman believes that public health and safety concerns should be prioritized—or at least taken into consideration—when OIA distributes CIP funds. (PR)

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

Torres ups efforts for DC to hear NMI concerns

Posted On Mar 09 2017
, By

‘Cooperation between governments is key’

Posted On Mar 09 2017
, By

Interior remits $231.5 M rum taxes to USVI

Posted On Feb 27 2017
, By

‘Extend workforce programs here to end reliance on guest workers’

Posted On Jan 24 2017
, By
  • Ioanes

    Kilili, thanks for bringing this up. And I thought the “solutions driven” team is supposed to be at par with NMI needs. Basic infrastructure is in sad state of affairs!

  • CARL GILBERT

    OPPS, TYPO” AMERICAN”

Hello;
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

March 2017

TAGA Sports

January - March 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – March 13, 2017

Posted On Mar 13 2017

Community Briefs - March 10, 2017

Posted On Mar 10 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – March 9, 2017

Posted On Mar 09 2017

Life and Style

Women’s Affairs hosts meet-and-greet

Posted On Mar 13 2017

Bordallo on passing of ex-senator

Posted On Mar 13 2017

Roman Rudnytsky to perform on Saipan

Posted On Mar 13 2017

Environment

Bridge Capital sponsors bin on Mt. Tapocchao

Posted On Mar 01 2017

More work on WWII Heritage Trail on Saipan, Tinian

Posted On Feb 27 2017

EPA: No CUC violation in drinking water regs in 2016

Posted On Feb 27 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

Student contest on sustainable tourism in Guam

Posted On Mar 10 2017

MHS, SSHS students take part in island tour

Posted On Mar 10 2017

16 students inducted into MCS honor society

Posted On Mar 10 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

‘Super Taste’ to bring Marianas $6.6M ad exposure

Posted On Mar 10 2017

TanHolding execs join Rota health walk

Posted On Mar 10 2017

Travelko: Take a 3-day holiday in the Marianas

Posted On Mar 03 2017

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

March 13, 2017, 12:58 PM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
24°C
real feel: 28°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 93%
wind speed: 2 m/s NNE
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:25 PM
sunset: 8:27 AM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune