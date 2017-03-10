Sablan takes aim at new health bill

By
|
Posted on Mar 10 2017

Tag: , , ,

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (Ind-MP) has criticized the newly released Republican healthcare reform legislation for failing to include the U.S. insular areas. The congressman made his comments during mark up yesterday of three smaller healthcare bills in the House Education and the Workforce Committee.

“I had hopes that the Republican replacement would make health care more affordable, more accessible—for all Americans—as advertised,” Sablan said. “Unfortunately, the legislation is not as advertised. It does not fulfill the President’s promise of ‘insurance for everyone.’”

President Donald Trump made “insurance for everyone” one of his signature pledges during last year’s campaign for the White House.

The Republican proposal, released on Monday, is supposed to replace the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare. The proposal provides tax credits to assist middle-income individuals purchase health insurance and per-capita funding for the Medicaid insurance program for those with lower incomes.

Only persons in the U.S. states or the District of Columbia are covered, however.

The U.S. insular areas were initially included in the Affordable Care Act, when the U.S. House of Representatives under Democratic control passed the measure in 2009. But the islands—Puerto Rico, American Samoa, Guam, the Virgin Islands, and the Marianas—were dropped from most of the bill in the U.S. Senate, where none of them are represented.

And, later, consumer protections that Obamacare did provide the insular areas—such as the ability for people with a preexisting condition to buy insurance, equal pricing for men and women, reductions in rates for older persons, and the bar on annual and lifetime limits—were taken away at the request of territorial governors and insurance commissioners.

Earlier this year, Sablan led the congressional representatives from the five insular areas—Republicans and Democrats—in setting out their goals for inclusion in a replacement for Obamacare. They asked to be treated as states under the Medicaid program and for people in the insular areas to be eligible for tax credits to pay for the cost of health insurance premiums. (PR)

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

South Korea’s president formally ousted by court

Posted On Mar 10 2017
, By

Time on Tinian

Posted On Mar 10 2017
, By

NMI: A welfare state

Posted On Mar 10 2017
, By
2

30-year wait is finally over

Posted On Mar 10 2017
, By
  • Ioanes

    Kilili: Thanks for catching NMI exclusion. We’re not financially ready for this huge a fiscal obligation. Moreover, it is intended as an entitlement that shouldn’t overlook our needs. The NMI’s financial posture is consistently at cliff’s edge.

  • Mamaya Na Lang

    Do we pay federal taxes which would help pay for this entitlement? When we are asked to contribute to our nation don’t we gripe, “our culture, our culture, you interlopers show no respect!” Aren’t we spoiled kids who want our cake and eat it too?

Hello;
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

March 2017

TAGA Sports

January - March 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - March 10, 2017

Posted On Mar 10 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – March 9, 2017

Posted On Mar 09 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – March 8, 2017

Posted On Mar 08 2017

Life and Style

­­­Hyatt golf classic receives Variety donation

Posted On Mar 10 2017

TanHolding execs join Rota health walk

Posted On Mar 10 2017

Isla Center for Arts hosts 19th Annual Art-a-thon

Posted On Mar 03 2017

Environment

Bridge Capital sponsors bin on Mt. Tapocchao

Posted On Mar 01 2017

More work on WWII Heritage Trail on Saipan, Tinian

Posted On Feb 27 2017

EPA: No CUC violation in drinking water regs in 2016

Posted On Feb 27 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

Student contest on sustainable tourism in Guam

Posted On Mar 10 2017

MHS, SSHS students take part in island tour

Posted On Mar 10 2017

16 students inducted into MCS honor society

Posted On Mar 10 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

‘Super Taste’ to bring Marianas $6.6M ad exposure

Posted On Mar 10 2017

TanHolding execs join Rota health walk

Posted On Mar 10 2017

Travelko: Take a 3-day holiday in the Marianas

Posted On Mar 03 2017

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

March 11, 2017, 7:23 PM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
24°C
real feel: 27°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 1 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 7:27 PM
sunset: 7:26 AM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune