Saipan Apparel survives 2OT game

Saipan Apparel needed extra 10 minutes to thwart the persistent MGNEL Construction, 91-88, in the second game in the opening of the Mariana Islands Basketball Federation’s Inaugural Men’s Outdoor League last Saturday at the San Antonio court.

Derrick Rangamar hit the go-ahead triple and followed it up with an insurance basket to finally hand Saipan Apparel its debut win in the 12-team open division.

Earlier in regulation, Jun Rueda’s basket forced the standoff, 73-73, while a split free throw from Jun Tabora sent the match into second overtime, 81-81.

In the second extension period, a triple from Mark Ferrer put MGNEL on top for the last time, 88-86, before Rangamar countered with his own basket from beyond the arc to steal the upper hand. MGNEL then faltered on its offensive set, while Rangamar made another bucket to give Saipan Apparel more breathing room. MGNEL, with the clock ticking, attempted from way downtown, hoping to bring the match to the third overtime, but Tabora missed the long heave, allowing Saipan Apparel to pull off the 3-point win.

Saipan Apparel still emerged victorious despite wasting double-digit leads in the first three periods. A 13-0 spurt in the first four minutes and spare of the game gave Saipan Apparel momentum. Syl Teregeyo had 5 points in that scoring spree, while Justin Andrew and Rangamar added 4 points each.

A split free throw from Gerald Laguindam at the 5:13 mark of the first quarter ended MGNEL’s drought, while successive baskets from Tabora and Ferrer brought the team within 6 going into the second canto, 11-17.

Teregeyo and Rangamar continued to hit their targets in the second period, while Ed Diaz made up for a so-so start, adding 7 in that period to bring Saipan Apparel’s lead back to double figures at halftime, 44-31.

Despite falling behind by a baker’s dozen at the break, MGNEL refused to wave the white flag and patiently worked its way back into the game. MGNEL trimmed the deficit to single digit by the end of the third, 51-59, behind the baskets of Tabora, Rueda, Ferrer, and Patrick Salalila. Rueda, who was scoreless in the first half, made only one basket in the fourth, but it was a big shot as it sent the match into the first overtime.

MGNEL could have stolen the match in regulation and first overtime had it made all its free throws. MGNEL went 5-for-10 from the stripe in the fourth period, while Saipan Apparel hit 2-for-4. In the first extension, Tabora muffed his first charity before drilling the game-tying second one.

Free throw woes nearly cost Saipan Apparel the win, too in second overtime, as it went 0-for-4 from the foul line. Fortunately, Rangamar knocked in key baskets to save the day for Saipan Apparel.

Rangamar had 20 points to lead Saipan Apparel, while Ferrer tallied a game-high 25 markers.

Meanwhile, games in the open division will resume tomorrow with Ace Hardware taking on 5-Stars in the first match at 6:30pm and the Junior Ol’Aces facing Tanapag 8 in the second tiff at 8pm.

Saipan Apparel 91— Rangamar 20, Teregeyo 15, Andrew 12, Smile 11, Diaz 11, Tagabuel 10, Lizama 6, Kaipat 3.

MGNEL Construction 88 — Ferrer 25, Tabora 15, Salalila 11, Rueda 10, Bondoc 8, Laguindam 7, Sablan 6, Isip 3, Asuhan 3.

Scoring by quarters: 17-11, 44-31, 59-51, 73-73, 81-81 (1OT), 91-88 (2OT)