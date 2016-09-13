Saipan Awaodori Team practices with Japanese students

By
|
Posted on Sep 13 2016

Tag: , , ,

The Saipan Awaodori Team welcomed a group of Japanese college students to the island and even practiced the traditional Japanese dance with them on the resumption of practice sessions last Sept. 8 at the Koblerville Youth Learning Center.

Program coordinator for the center Vernon-Lee Inos Manglona has allowed the Saipan Awaodori Team to practice at the venue for over eight years now.

The Japanese college students were shocked to see the many abilities and talents that the locals had to offer. Also worth noting is that this was the first time these Japanese students had the chance to interact and mingle with the locals of the island through the Awaodori, something both groups were familiar with.

The Saipan Awaodori Team consists of about 40 members aging 5 to 17. The Saipan Awaodori Team is now accepting new members. Applicants may register at the Koblerville Youth Learning Center or at the Kinpachi Restaurant at the Paseo de Marianas in Garapan, free of charge.

The Saipan Awaodori Team has been performing in many events on Saipan, such as the annual Flame Tree Festival, Liberation Day Parade, and even their own festival, in which members of the Tokyo Tensuiren join the Saipan Awaodori Team.

The Tokyo Tensuiren is a professional Awaodori group from Koenji, Tokyo.

Erwin Encinares | Reporter

