AFTER MONTHLY CLEANUP AT PDM

Saipan Awaodori Team and resto staff treated to donuts

By
|
Posted on Sep 09 2016

Tag: , , ,

The Saipan Awaodori Team and a couple of restaurant staff were treated with snacks and treats at Winchell’s by Mike Sablan after volunteering at the monthly cleanup of PDM Promoters at the Paseo de Marianas last Sunday.

Aside from the 25 Awaodori Team members, the volunteers in last weekend’s cleanup also included six Kinpachi Restaurant staff.

In all, the cadre of volunteers collected 660 lbs of trash all around and inside alleys of the Paseo de Marianas, including parts of Coral Tree Avenue, American Memorial Park Road, Beach Road, and Winchell’s Road.

Sablan, while enjoying his Sunday morning coffee at Winchell’s, noticed the volunteers cleaning up the place. He then generously treated the volunteers to snacks and treats for their hard work cleaning the area.

The cleanup of the Paseo de Marianas area started at about 9am and ended at 11am. The Saipan Awaodori Team has been cleaning up the area monthly on a voluntary basis in order to showcase the Paseo de Marianas area to tourists.

Erwin Encinares | Reporter

Must Watch

