Saipan beach gets red flag

The Division of Environmental Quality has red-flagged the DPW Channel Bridge and is advising the public not to fish or swim within 300 feet of this location for the next 48 hours or until otherwise notified.

Samples collected from this location contained excessive concentrations of fecal indicator bacteria (enterococci) that exceeded the CNMI Marine Water Quality Standards. These bacteria can indicate the presence of human and animal waste in the water.

DEQ analyzes water samples collected from Saipan’s recreational beaches and storm drainage every Tuesday. For more information, contact DEQ at 664-8500. (DEQ)