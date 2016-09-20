Saipan Cares for Animals opens Community Outreach Center

Saipan’s animal welfare group, Saipan Cares for Animals, officially opened the Saipan Cares for Animals Community Outreach Center last week. The facility, located in As Gonno, is a donated property where the group is offering low-cost, basic animal services to the residents of Saipan.

SCA has been in existence for a year and a half, operating with the Saipan Mayor’s Office and also running mobile clinics. A Saipan resident was encouraged by the group’s work, and offered a property as a way of advancing the care for animals on Saipan.

“We are so pleased to open the Outreach Center,” said Beth Pliscou, president of SCA. “Now, island residents have a facility where they can bring their animals for basic, low-cost services such as vaccinations and de-worming, to make sure that their animals are healthy, happy members of their families for years to come.”

“This isn’t an animal hospital,” add Yumiko Brundidge, a volunteer with SCA. “We don’t have a veterinarian yet, although that is our long-term goal. We have received Vet Tech training from Humane Society International so as to competently assist animals in maintaining good health. We are able to make a difference in animal’s lives!”

Also at the Outreach Center are a limited number of dogs/puppies and cats/kittens available for adoption.

Pliscou adds, “All of our animals leave our facility vaccinated, de-wormed, in good health and ready to become loving members of your families!”

The outreach center is also always looking for volunteers, and donations are always appreciated.

“We are running this facility completely on our own, with no federal assistance or outside funding,” said Jason Hudy from SCA.

Opening the facility is a big task and any monetary donations go toward helping us keep animal care at a very low cost that any responsible pet owner should be able to afford, so donations are greatly appreciated! And as always, volunteers are more than welcome to clean and love our animals!

To see the services available to the public, or to contact SCA, please visit www.SaipanCaresforAnimals.com. If you are looking to donate, volunteer or adopt, you can also visit Saipan Cares for Animals on Facebook. The phone number to SCA, recently donated by IT&E (thank you for your support!) is 670-285-5448. (PR)

