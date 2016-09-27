Saipan Fil-Am Lions Club donates sports equipment to MHS

Marianas High School has received a donation of sports equipment from the Saipan Fil-Am Lions Club in commemorating the organization’s Centennial Service Challenge with a project that engages in youth activity.

Club president Annamae Adaza together with the Lions Region 2 chair Ladyvir Canape, Zone chair Mario Mayuga, and other club members participated in the turnover of the donation to MHS principal Charlene Cabrera last Tuesday at the MHS campus.

“This donation will help promote an active lifestyle among our students,” said Cabrea, while appreciating the effort made by the Lions Club and the Saipan Marianas Alpha Leo Club.

Cabrera informed the donors that during the Typhoon Soudelor the basketball rim at the outdoor court and the school gym were damaged and its full repair is not expected until January next year. In the meantime, the students can use outdoor sports facilities through the donated sports equipment.

Lions around the world support this special service dedicated to mentoring, empowering, and engaging youth through community service. The Leo Club officers themselves came up with the idea to inspire their fellow youth to engage in sports activity and recommended the purchase of sports equipment for MHS, including volleyball sets, basketballs, and footballs.

Several members of the Saipan Marianas Alpha Leo Club, led by its president Ramhae Andrea Awit of Dandan Middle School, were on hand during the turnover ceremony.

The Lions Clubs International aims to promote young people to have the power to affect change alongside Lions if given the opportunity. The key to youth engagement is to empower them to have a voice in the decision making process as a way to impact youth in the community and around the globe.

Club PRO Cherry Beth Casila added, “Youth involvement and their voices are valuable in the community service and adult members benefit from the fresh perspective and enthusiasm they bring to the table.”

This is designed to inspire the next generation of volunteers and help reach the Lions Clubs’ Centennial Service Challenge goal of serving more than 100 million people.

The Saipan Fil-Am Lions Club is trying to charter another club in which they are looking for local members as partners in doing some projects for the CNMI. There will be an orientation for all prospective members and it’s so timely since the 2017 Lions Clubs International District 204 Convention will be held on Saipan on March 11, 2017. To those interested please call club president Annamae Adaza at 483-5237 or club secretary Mario Mayuga at 285-1021. (PR)