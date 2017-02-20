Saipan Hash House Harriers donates $866 to Karidat

By
|
Posted on Feb 20 2017

Tag: , , ,

The Saipan Hash House Harriers donated $866 to Karidat following their Red Dress/Lingerie Run on Feb. 11, 2017.

The Hash House Harriers or “Hashing” originated in December 1938 in Selayang Quarry, in Malaysia, when a group of British colonial officers and expatriates began meeting on Monday evenings to run, in a fashion patterned after the traditional British paper chase or “share and hounds,” to rid themselves of the excesses of the previous weekend.  The Saipan club runs on Saturdays.

At present, there are almost 2,000 chapters in all parts of the world, and the Saipan Hash House Harriers started on Dec. 14, 1984. As of 2003, there are even two organized chapters operating in Antarctica.

The Hash House Harriers qualifies as the world’s largest running club. Despite their size and having been founded in 1938, the Red Dress Run may be the only completely original idea they have ever had. And it happened nearly by accident. On Aug. 7, 1987, a young lady wearing a red dress emerged from an airplane that had landed in southern California to visit a friend from her high school years. Shortly thereafter, she found herself transported to Long Beach, where her friend intended to introduce her to a zany running group called the “Hash House Harriers.” One member, noting her gender and attire, urged that she “just wait in the truck” until her host returned. With that goading, she ran into history sporting her red dress and heels. The tradition of the Hash House Harriers Red Dress Run quickly spread to every corner of the globe, including Beijing, Montreal, Ho Chi Minh City, Helsinki, Moscow, Tokyo, Washington, D.C., Hobart (Australia), and Saipan.

Over the years, the Red Dress Run has been very successful in raising millions of dollars for a wide variety of local charities. 

This year the Saipan Hash House Harriers elected Karidat to be the beneficiary of their Red Dress/Lingerie Run, which is run on the Saturday closest to Valentine’s Day in February.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

‘Filipinos on visa runs face risks’

Posted On Nov 07 2016
, By
0

CNMI falls to Philippines in AFC qualifier

Posted On Sep 01 2016
, By
0

CNMI scores in AFC U16 tourney debut

Posted On Aug 30 2016
, By
0

CNMI U16 team up for tough grind

Posted On Aug 26 2016
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

February 2017

TAGA Sports

January - March 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Feb. 20, 2017

Posted On Feb 20 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Feb. 17, 2017

Posted On Feb 17 2017

Community Briefs - February 15, 2017

Posted On Feb 15 2017

Life and Style

Sunday radio program to feature Marriage Encounter

Posted On Feb 17 2017

NMC features Wonenberg exhibit

Posted On Feb 17 2017

Fall in love at Hyatt

Posted On Feb 03 2017

Environment

Public warned of high surf

Posted On Feb 17 2017

High surf and small craft advisories until Saturday

Posted On Feb 16 2017

High surf advisory until Friday

Posted On Feb 15 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

GHIS 6th graders shine at NJSDA competition

Posted On Feb 15 2017

HONOR ROLL

Posted On Feb 15 2017

USS Lake Champlain crew visits SDA School

Posted On Feb 14 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA partners seek to boost arrival experience

Posted On Feb 16 2017

MVA woos travelers with digital influencers

Posted On Feb 13 2017

The Marianas featured at Japan Shimbashi station

Posted On Feb 10 2017

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

February 19, 2017, 8:41 PM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
25°C
real feel: 25°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 5 m/s NE
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 7:39 PM
sunset: 7:22 AM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune